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WKN: A2QEGR | ISIN: LT0000115768 | Ticker-Symbol: IGV0
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:06
21,000 Euro
+0,48 % +0,100
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IGNITIS GRUPE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,90021,80017:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Ignitis grupe: Ignitis Group has completed the transaction for the sale of 49% of its shares in Vilnius CHP

AB "Ignitis grupe" (hereinafter - the Group) informs that it has completed the transaction for the sale of 49% its shares in UAB Vilniaus kogeneracine jegaine (hereinafter - Vilnius CHP). A 49% stake was acquired by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund III, an infrastructure fund managed by Quaero Capital SA (hereinafter - Quaero Capital).

The transaction was completed on 30 March 2026, after receiving the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group to transfer the shares in Vilnius CHP on 25 March 2026 (link), regulatory approvals from Lithuanian and Latvian authorities and implementing other closing conditions.

The Group announced about the share purchasing agreement on 25 February 2026 (link). The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication
Valdas Lopeta
+370 621 77993
valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations
Aine Riffel-Grinkeviciene
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.