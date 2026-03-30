SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Bluwhale, the AI-powered financial intelligence platform, today introduced 'Bluprint', a no-code tool that allows anyone to design and deploy autonomous financial AI agents in Bluwhale's Agent Store - and earn revenue from their use. While builders can set the price for their agents' use, audiences can subscribe to the financial services that those agents provide 24/7.

The release marks a new step in the fast emerging AI agent economy. Instead of being built exclusively by developers or large technology companies, financial strategies and execution can now be transformed into autonomous software created by consumers in 3 simple steps and instantly serve thousands of potential subscribers.

"AI agents are evolving from chats into actors at an incredible pace," said Bluwhale CEO Han Jin. "Typically it's only technical people who have figured out how to create these agents, while the rest of the world is left behind. Bluprint allows anyone to turn an agent idea into a full-blown financial AI agent, instantly available to thousands of interested users. No-code, no-selling, just one-click plus distribution."

Turning Financial Strategies Into AI Agents

Bluprint is integrated directly into Bluwhale's Intelligence layer, which aggregates financial and social activity, as well as historical data, across both web2 and web3 accounts, and compiles them into profiles and performance indicators such as the WhaleScore. This score tracks signals from bank accounts, brokerage portfolios, crypto wallets, and DeFi protocols across more than 80+ blockchains, producing a continuously updated view of a user's financial health. Using this signal, users can create agents that deliver personalized financial services such as lending opportunities, staking allocations, and liquidity pooling across many protocols, perfectly tailored to the right audiences.

For example, a user could create an agent that automatically shifts staking pools between DeFi platforms when yields change, or reallocates funds from different financial products when market risk indicators move outside defined thresholds. Once created using Bluprint, the agent can be found in the Agent Store and operates autonomously across several Bluwhale-integrated ecosystems, continuously monitoring markets and dynamically executing strategies.

No technical background is required. The Bluprint process allows builders to define an agent's logic and parameters while being guided by an AI Builder agent at every step, turning raw ideas for financial strategies and AI into fully functional, scalable AI agents.

A Marketplace for Financial Intelligence

Agents created via Bluprint can be published to Bluwhale's Agent Marketplace, where hundreds of thousands of users browse daily for the best agents to subscribe to. Builders set pricing for their financial agents based on the value their services provide, and the agents can quickly earn revenue in their own agent tokens whenever they are being used.

"We are igniting a new creator economy for financial intelligence," Jin said. "As AI and agents drastically reduce the time it takes to build, Bluprint cuts the time it takes to go to market and distribute by half. To launch a financial business end-to-end has never been this short."

While Bluprint was in the testing stage, hundreds of new agents and agent tokens emerged as the community experimented with strategies ranging from yield optimization and staking automation to portfolio monitoring and risk management. Some users built agents that automatically rotate funds across DeFi staking pools as yields shift between chains. Others designed risk-monitoring agents that track stablecoin liquidity and rebalance portfolios if de-pegging risks appear. Another group created "whale tracking" agents that monitor large wallet movements and token activity to detect market trends early.

On-Chain Security & the Rise of The Agent Economy

Bluwhale designed Bluprint so that every agent runs on secure, blockchain-based infrastructure, rather than on users' personal devices, reducing attack surface and limiting access to sensitive data. Agents operate within defined financial rails and cannot touch local files or system functions, which helps contain unintended behaviors while preserving transparency and auditability. This lets creators focus on strategy and performance, knowing their agents live inside hardened financial networks instead of laptops or browsers.

"The next stage of agent evolution is to scale on secure infrastructure that supports millions of transactions, as AI agents aren't just tools anymore," Jin said. "They're becoming autonomous participants in the world economy."

Bluprint is now available in the Bluwhale profile and AI Agent Store, allowing builders and subscribers to start creating, discovering, and activating financial agents immediately. Bluprint is available here.

About Bluwhale

Bluwhale is pioneering autonomous financial intelligence for the next generation of investors. Through its Whale Score platform and AI agent ecosystem, Bluwhale aggregates financial signals across traditional finance and decentralized blockchain networks, enabling users to monitor, manage, and automate financial strategies in real time.

For more information, visit www.bluwhale.com.

Media Contact Information

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

SOURCE: Bluwhale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bluwhale-empowers-anyone-to-build-and-earn-from-ai-financial-agents-1152993