On February 13, 2026, the shares in Precomp Solutions AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from BergdahlGruppen AB to the other shareholders of the Company.

On March 26, 2026, BergdahlGruppen AB disclosed the outcome of the mandatory public offer.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: Precomp Solutions AB (publ) Short name: PCOM B ISIN code: SE0006091724

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB