Neem Connect Highlights Its Digital Construction Platform at Canada's National Home Show 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Neem Connect, a growing digital platform designed to connect homeowners, contractors, and suppliers, announced its successful participation in the National Home Show 2026, held in Toronto. The event marked another important milestone in the company's efforts to strengthen its presence across Canada's home improvement and construction industry.

The National Home Show brought together thousands of homeowners, renovation professionals, builders, and suppliers from across the country. Neem Connect used the event as an opportunity to showcase how its platform simplifies the process of discovering and connecting with service providers for residential construction and renovation projects. Through live demonstrations and direct engagement, attendees were able to explore the platform's features and learn how it helps streamline project planning and execution.

Neem Connect's participation in the National Home Show builds on its continued involvement in major industry events, including the Toronto Fall Home Show and the Backyard & Garden Show. By maintaining a visible presence at these shows, the company is expanding brand awareness while strengthening relationships with both homeowners and industry professionals.

"Participating in leading home shows allows us to interact directly with people who are actively planning projects," said Vasanth Joseph, Media Spokesperson for Neem Connect. "Our focus is on building a platform that helps homeowners and contractors connect more efficiently and with greater confidence."

The Neem Connect platform is designed to address common challenges in the construction and renovation process, such as finding reliable contractors, comparing service options, and initiating projects in a timely manner. Homeowners can browse contractor profiles, review past work, and request project consultations, while contractors gain access to qualified leads and increased visibility in a competitive market.

As the construction sector continues to adopt digital solutions, Neem Connect is positioning itself as a technology-driven bridge between project demand and professional services. The company's presence at national and regional home shows reflects its commitment to supporting innovation and improving accessibility within the construction ecosystem.

About Neem Connect

Neem Connect is a digital marketplace designed to bridge the gap between homeowners, construction suppliers and general contractors in Toronto. The platform enables users to discover trusted professionals, explore service offerings, and manage project connections through a streamlined and transparent process. By leveraging technology, Neem Connect aims to simplify project discovery and improve efficiency across the construction ecosystem.

Media Contact

Organization: Neem Connect

Contact Person Name: Vasanth Joseph

Website: https://neemconnect.com/en-ca

Email: info@neemconnect.com

Contact Number: +18003963981

Country: Canada

SOURCE: Neem Connect

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/neem-connect-highlights-its-digital-construction-platform-at-cana-1152997