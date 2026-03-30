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WKN: A40ZNW | ISIN: US4112922046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.03.26 | 16:14
2,390 US-Dollar
-3,24 % -0,080
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.: Global Interactive Technologies Secures Up to $18 Million Strategic Capital Facility to Support Growth Initiatives

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GITS) today announced that it has entered into a strategic capital facility of up to $18 million through an equity purchase agreement with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC.

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) (the "Company"), an entertainment technology company focused on digital platforms and fan engagement, today announced that it has entered into a strategic capital facility of up to $18 million through an equity purchase agreement with Hudson Global Ventures, LLC.

The facility provides the Company with on-demand access to capital, enabling it to align funding with market conditions and operational priorities while maintaining flexibility in execution. The Company has full discretion over the timing and amount of any capital utilization, subject to the terms of the agreement.

"This transaction represents an important step in strengthening our financial position," said Taehoon Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Global Interactive Technologies. "We now have the ability to access capital as needed, allowing us to support our operations and growth initiatives."

The structure allows the Company to access capital over time, supporting a disciplined approach to funding while preserving strategic optionality. The Company believes this flexible financing framework enhances its ability to pursue value-generating initiatives and respond to market opportunities. The Company expects that the availability of this capital will support the continued development of its digital platforms and user engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to access capital, anticipated use of proceeds, and future growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) is an entertainment technology company focused on developing digital platforms for fan engagement, content distribution, and interactive online experiences.

Company Contact:

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.
Taehoon Kim
tkc@gitechnologies.com

Investor Contact:

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.
Taehoon Kim
tkc@gitechnologies.com

SOURCE: Global Interactive Technologies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/global-interactive-technologies-secures-up-to-18-million-strategi-1152948

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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