Horeca Baleares

HORECA Baleares 2026 concludes its regional calendar, consolidating its role as a business platform and professional meeting point for the hospitality and foodservice sector



30-March-2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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HORECA Baleares 2026 has completed its tour across Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, reinforcing its role as a key meeting point for professionals, companies and brands in the hospitality and foodservice sectors. The event has focused on generating business contacts, identifying trends and activating commercial opportunities at a crucial time ahead of the tourist season Balearic Islands - With the closing of Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, HORECA Baleares 2026 has confirmed its effectiveness as a business platform: three locations, three markets and one shared objective-facilitating professional networking and direct access to innovations and solutions for the sector. José Luis Córcoles, Director of HORECA Baleares, stated that each island recorded strong participation and continuous activity, helping companies and professionals prepare for the season with better information, stronger business relationships and improved trend awareness. He also noted that the regional calendar has reinforced recognition of talent in the Balearic hospitality sector, with a very positive overall outcome and a solid foundation for future editions. The Mallorca edition, held from February 9 to 11 at the Velòdrom Illes Balears, featured more than 80 activities across the HORECA Stage and the Sala Palma, conceived as a space to inspire, create and activate, bringing together competitions, showcookings, workshops and presentations, with institutional support from the Consell de Mallorca and the Palma City Council. In Ibiza and Formentera, HORECA, sponsored by the Ibiza Tourist Board and the Eivissa City Council, held its fifth edition from March 4 to 6, with more than 120 stands, over 500 brands and more than 5,000 square meters of exhibition space, reinforcing its role as a working hub to prepare the season and generate business opportunities. Meanwhile, Menorca hosted its fourth edition at the Maó Fairgrounds, with more than 300 brands, over 1,500 square meters of exhibition space and nearly 3,000 professional visitors, consolidating its position as a platform for exchange and business development, with the support of the Menorca Tourism Promotion Foundation and the Maó City Council. The organization also expressed its gratitude for the institutional support of the Government of the Balearic Islands across all three editions. With the calendar closing on March 19, HORECA Baleares 2026 reaffirms its role as a key professional tool. Contact Details Sonia Soriano HORECA Baleares 971577947 sonia@todo-eventos.com



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