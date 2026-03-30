Jameson Welcomes Music Icon J Balvin as the Newest Member of the Family





DUBLIN, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jameson Irish Whiskey is proud to announce a partnership with global music icon J Balvin, marking the beginning of a new creative collaboration rooted in music, connection and culture.

Widely recognised as one of the most influential artists of his generation, Balvin has built a global identity that extends beyond the music world, shaping conversations around art and culture through a creative language that transcends borders. Jameson has always championed shared moments and community spirit, and Balvin's ability to bring people together through music underlines the smooth synergy of the partnership.

Balvin and fellow Colombian artist Ryan Castro raise a glass of Jameson in their new track Pal Agua-a moment that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand. It builds on Jameson's long-standing commitment to bringing communities together through music and cross-cultural initiatives around the world.

Florian Sallaberry, Brand Comms, Content & Partnerships Director at Jameson, says: "J Balvin is an artist who moves effortlessly across cultures and disciplines, that's something we deeply connect with at Jameson. He brings a strong sense of community to everything he does, which makes this partnership feel incredibly natural and exciting for us."

This announcement marks the beginning of a broader global partnership, at a moment when Jameson is expanding its creative footprint, connecting with global audiences through shared passions and genuine moments of connection across music, fashion, and football culture.

Follow Jameson social channels @jamesonwhiskey to stay tuned for further updates.

For all media queries, please contact jameson@spikesport.global.



About Jameson

Jameson is the world's bestselling Irish whiskey, a top 3 international whiskey brand and a top 10 international spirits brand*.

Anchored by the spirit of togetherness and community, Jameson celebrates the attributes that have propelled the brand from its inception - always welcoming and forever smooth. Sound like you? You Must be a Jameson, too.

Every bottle of Jameson is triple distilled and crafted for smoothness at the Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland - the Most Awarded International Distillery at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

www.jamesonwhiskey.com

@jamesonwhiskey

*Source: IWSR 2024 Report

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d669328-6754-4885-aa69-cc5b7c28e63a