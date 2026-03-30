DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 30-March-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting Dublin / London, 30 March 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") announces that its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, have been issued to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 30 April 2026 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland, D02 KF79. Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com. The Annual Report will also be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: Companies Announcements Office Euronext Dublin The Exchange Foster Place Temple Bar Dublin 2 Ireland - ENDS - For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: ACS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 422577 EQS News ID: 2300622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 30, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)