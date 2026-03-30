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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:18
2,075 Euro
-2,58 % -0,055
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0752,09518:48
Dow Jones News
30.03.2026 17:21 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
30-March-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Cairn Homes plc 

Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Dublin / London, 30 March 2026: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") announces that its Annual 
Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2026 Notice of Annual 
General Meeting and Form of Proxy, have been issued to shareholders. 
 
The Annual General Meeting will be held on 30 April 2026 at 12:00 noon in The Merrion Hotel, Merrion Street Upper, 
Dublin 2, Ireland, D02 KF79. 
 
Copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 
in ESEF compliant format) are also available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com.  The Annual Report will also 
be submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and at the following address: 
 
Companies Announcements Office 
 
Euronext Dublin 
 
The Exchange 
 
Foster Place 
 
Temple Bar 
 
Dublin 2 
 
Ireland 

- ENDS - 

For further information, contact: 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600 
 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 

Notes to Editors 
 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 422577 
EQS News ID:  2300622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2300622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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