Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Ketryx, the AI-native compliance platform, has announced the details of its inaugural Validated AI Conference. This first-of-its-kind event is built for engineers, quality and regulatory leaders and AI professionals who are actively building AI systems in regulated environments, and know firsthand the challenges of shipping AI products that actually have to pass regulatory scrutiny. The conference will be held both in-person at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA, with a virtual attendance option available for remote participants.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Ketryx announces its inaugural Validated AI Conference to unite professionals building AI in regulated industries and share practical frameworks for compliance and innovation.

The conference will take place on Thursday, April 9 at The Engine by MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with an option for virtual attendance.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Ketryx

Ketryx transforms the product lifecycle of life science teams to deliver safer products, faster. Trusted by four of the world's top five medical device manufacturers, its AI-native compliance platform overlays existing tools to automate documentation, create traceability, and accelerate release cycles-without disrupting existing workflows. Ketryx AI Agents cut manual work by 90 percent and close compliance gaps, elevating speed and quality across the entire product lifecycle. For more information, visit www.ketryx.com.

Source: Ketryx

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290450

Source: Reportable, Inc.