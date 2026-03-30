All Home Care Matters: AlzAuthors President, Lance A. Slatton Hosting Virtual Town Hall April 10 & April 20

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / New AlzAuthors President Lance A. Slatton is hosting a Town Hall at noon (EST) on Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 20 to share his vision for AlzAuthors while also seeking input and feedback from supporters.

The event is open and free for anyone, including authors, dementia advocates, the existing AlzAuthors community and authors, and anyone interested in the future of the site.

The Town Halls can be accessed at https://alzauthors.com.

Slatton, widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," is the founder and host of the popular All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading caregiver-focused media platform, resource and voice in long-term care. Slatton began 2026 by announcing plans to take over the leadership role of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and dementia.

His dedicated leadership team are committed to preserving the legacy of AlzAuthors and continue its mission to light the way for caregivers and those living with dementia, ensuring that every story finds its home and every voice is heard.

"The founders and board members of AlzAuthors have created an exceptional resource, and our role is to help it grow while preserving what makes it so unique and meaningful," said Slatton. "We're not altering the mission, we're expanding the support so the transition should feel seamless for readers, authors, and the global dementia community."

The Town Hall meetings will help Slatton in the transition process.

"We really encourage people to attend these town halls," Slatton said. "The future of AlzAuthors is a living library where every new story, study, and strategy keeps dementia care one step more informed and one step less alone. What makes AlzAuthors the pinnacle of dementia resources is not only what we offer today, but our promise to keep listening, learning, and leading for every family tomorrow."

Slatton says the future vision of AlzAuthors is bold and simple: wherever dementia touches a life, our resources, education, and books will be within easy reach.

"The next era of AlzAuthors will marry powerful storytelling with cutting-edge education, ensuring that every caregiver has both a compassionate hand to hold and expert knowledge to lean on. AlzAuthors is committed to remaining the gold standard in dementia support-continually elevating our library, our learning, and our community so no caregiver ever walks behind the times."

AlzAuthors is not just keeping pace with dementia care-it is setting the standard, curating the most trusted books and resources so families never have to guess where to turn. And as dementia advances, so will AlzAuthors - expanding its shelves, education and reach to remain the pinnacle of reliable guidance for the journey ahead.

About Lance A. Slatton

Widely known as "The Senior Care Influencer," Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and an award-winning visionary. His wealth of knowledge and experience, along with his innovative approach to providing care, have made him an indispensable asset in the healthcare field. He is the founder and host of the award-winning podcast & YouTube show All Home Care Matters and is a senior case manager at Enriched Life Home Care Services in Livonia, MI. He has been honored with many awards and distinctions over the years, including Top Influencer for Healthcare and Advocacy for 2024; recipient of the 2024 International Impact Book Award in the category of Caregiving; named 2026 Juror for the Academy of Interactive Visual Arts; named a 2025 Top Influencer for Healthcare & Advocacy; and in January 2026 became president of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and dementia. He is also the author of "The Official Family Caregiver's Guide" - available on Amazon. In 2026, he was named President of AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer's and dementia.

About AlzAuthors

AlzAuthors is a community of authors sharing Alzheimer's and dementia stories "to light the way for others," emphasizing lived experience over abstract theory. It functions as a curated hub of books, blogs, podcasts, films, and other creative works that all come from people personally touched by dementia. The overarching goal is to provide trustworthy, experience-based resources so caregivers and families feel informed, less isolated, and more understood throughout the dementia journey. AlzAuthors started in 2015 when three writers-Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia-connected on social media after each wrote a book about caring for a loved one with dementia. Today, AlzAuthors hosts a carefully reviewed collection of more than 350-400 dementia-related resources. For more information, visit https://alzauthors.com/

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters, the nation's leading voice in long-term care, currently has more than 116,000 YouTube subscribers and features almost 500 videos dedicated to helping provide resources to families as they face long-term care questions and issues for themselves and loved ones. Official Website: www.allhomecarematters.com

Media Contact:

Organization: All Home Care Matters

Contact Person Name: Lance A. Slatton

Website: Https://www.allhomecarematters.com

Email: contact@allhomecarematters.com

Contact Number: +17347446477

City: Livonia

State: Michigan

Country: United States

SOURCE: All Home Care Matters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alzauthors-president-lance-a.-slatton-hosting-virtual-town-hall-1152985