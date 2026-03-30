International WELL Building Institute: Boston's Flexible Workspace The Village Works Has Achieved the First WELL Coworking Rating in the U.S

The International WELL Building Institute and The Instant Group created rating for healthier workspaces

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / The Village Works has achieved the first WELL Coworking Rating in the U.S. for a flexible workspace. This WELL achievement, awarded by The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and The Instant Group, demonstrates health focused design and operational strategies have been implemented to meet the evidence-based standard to advance wellbeing for flexible workspace users. The Village Works received the designation for its 769 Centre Street location.

They join an esteemed group of flexible workspace operators globally who have achieved the WELL Coworking Rating for some of their workspaces. In 2025, Industrious secured the WELL rating for its UK portfolio; And-Co was the first to achieve the rating in Canada, for their Vancouver location; and KMC, Awfis Space Solutions, and WORQ achieved the rating in Asia for portions of their portfolios.

The Village Works is a neighborhood workspace in Boston created with the vision of providing a welcoming, healthful, and high-performance work environment where members want to show up to work every day. Founded by a team of designers, The Village Works serves the modern needs of individual hybrid workers and teams, startups, and small businesses alike. It has a second location in Brookline, Mass.

Melissa Tapper Goldman, Co-Founder, The Village Works, said, "We created The Village Works as a human-centered coworking space. Being the first WELL Coworking Rated space in the U.S. validates our hard work and leadership over the last 10 years. We set out to build an inspiring, welcoming space that supports the whole person. Whether it's pruning plants in support of our biophilia program or managing natural light with strategies that change season to season, the rating process affirmed what our team invests in every day. As designers and operators whose values align naturally with WELL, it also updated our knowledge of best practices, and we discovered new avenues to embody our commitments-truly a mutual win."

The WELL Coworking Rating is derived from the researched-backed health strategies in the WELL Building Standard and includes nearly 50 features spanning all 10 concepts in WELL, such as air and water quality, light, thermal comfort, movement and nourishment. The rating serves to validate and showcase how coworking and flexible workspaces meet evidence-based health and well-being measures, whilst also being integrated with The Instant Group's platform to help occupiers make informed workspace decisions based on health and well-being. Prospective coworking and flexible workspace users will be able to search for the new rating and its associated data as they access more than 350,000 flexible workplaces on Instant's digital platforms.

Sam Pickering, Managing Director of Consulting, at The Instant Group, said, "We are thrilled to recognize the first U.S. workspace that has obtained the WELL Coworking Rating. It was a pleasure collaborating with The Village Works to help them deliver their customers an exceptional place to come to work that demonstrates their commitment to health and wellness. We are excited to team with other providers in the U.S. to bring healthy flexible workspaces to many more cities."

"As more people rely on flexible workspaces, it's critical these environments support the health and well-being of the people who use them," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI. "The first WELL Coworking Rated space in the U.S., the Village Works demonstrates how design choices that prioritize people's health add tremendous value to these 'third' spaces."

About The Village Works

The Village Works offers community coworking and design. Over 10 years, The Village Works (TVW) has developed beautiful, inspiring spaces that support modern workers and vibrant neighborhoods. Based in a commitment to the well-being of individuals, organizations, and the broader community, TVW offers access to high-quality spaces through flexible workspace membership, engaging meeting sites, locus for events and tactical convening, and traditional offices. With workplaces, styles, and needs in rapid change, The Village Works embraces adaptability and continuous improvement of the work environment. thevillageworks.com thevillageworks.com

About The Instant Group

The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customised managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, New York, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. www.theinstantgroup.com www.instantoffices.com

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

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As the first WELL Coworking Rated flexible space, The Village Works in Boston features health-focused strategies that support its coworking community to thrive. - by Josh Kuchinsky Photography

Find more stories and multimedia from International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

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SOURCE: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bostons-flexible-workspace-the-village-works-has-achieved-the-fi-1153015