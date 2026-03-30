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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 17:00
17,790 Euro
+0,28 % +0,050
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETOEVRY OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,52018,55018:51
18,52018,55018:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 17:00 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Tietoevry Oyj: Tietoevry Corporation changes its name to Tieto Corporation

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 March 2026 6:00 p.m. EET

The Annual General Meeting of Tietoevry Corporation held on 24 March 2026 resolved to change the trade name of the company from Tietoevry Oyj (parallel trade names in Swedish Tietoevry Abp, and in English Tietoevry Corporation) to Tieto Oyj (parallel trade names in Swedish Tieto Abp, and in English Tieto Corporation). The name change, and the related amendment of the Articles of Association, has been registered in the Finnish Trade Register on 30 March 2026.

The company's name will be changed accordingly in trading on Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm and Oslo Børs after their processing period. The company's trading code (ticker) and the ISIN code of Tieto's shares will remain unchanged.

For further information, please contact:
Laura Ruoppa, Head of Corporate Governance and Compliance, tel. +358 45 114 4539, laura.ruoppa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Oslo Børs
Principal media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 14 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tieto.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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