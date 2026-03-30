Holmen AB: Holmen 2026 Annual General Meeting

A dividend of SEK 9.50 per share was approved at Holmen's Annual General Meeting.

Financial statements for the financial year, dividend, etc.

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the Group for the past financial year and resolved to pay a dividend of SEK 9.50 per share. The dividend record date was confirmed as 1 April 2026. Given this record date, the dividend is expected to be paid on 8 April 2026.

Board, auditor and fees

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board and the CEO from liability.

The AGM resolved that the number of Board members should be nine and Fredrik Lundberg, Alice Kempe, Louise Lindh, Ulf Lundahl, Fredrik Persson, Henrik Sjölund, Stefan Widing, Henriette Zeuchner and Carina Åkerström were re-elected. Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Board fees were set at a total of SEK 4 525 000, with SEK 950 000 for the Chairman and SEK 475 000 for each of the other members elected by the AGM who are not Holmen employees. In addition, it was decided to pay an additional fee of SEK 75 000 for members of the Audit Committee and SEK 100 000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PWC) was re-elected as the company's auditor. Auditor fees will be paid against approved invoices.

Other matters

The AGM also resolved:

to approve the remuneration report presented,

to introduce a performance-based three-year share savings programme for senior management, including a decision on the possibility of transferring a maximum of 70 000 bonus class B treasury shares in total to participants,

to reduce the share capital by cancelling 8 500 000 shares of series B that have been repurchased by the company and a bonus issue that restores the share capital to the same amount as before the cancellation of treasury shares,

to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire a maximum number of the company's class B treasury shares such that the company's holding at any given time does not exceed ten per cent, and

to authorise the Board of Directors to transfer repurchased shares as payment for acquisitions of companies or businesses, to finance such acquisitions, or to ensure the delivery of shares to participants in Holmen's long-term share savings programme.

For more information, please contact:

Stina Sandell, Senior Vice President Sustainability and Communications, Holmen, +46 (0)73 986 51 12

Holmen's business is built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create value for shareholders, customers and society. Holmen's net sales in 2025 amounted to more than SEK 22 billion and our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. Please visit holmen.com for more information.