Volvo Car AB: Volvo Cars intends to become importer of Lynk & Co cars in Europe according to a signed MoU with Geely Auto

Volvo Cars and Geely Auto have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), for a new commercial partnership with Lynk & Co in Europe, subject to final agreements.

The partnership states Volvo Cars becoming the exclusive importer of Lynk & Co cars in Europe and being responsible for Lynk & Co's commercial and brand operations in Europe, further supporting the brand's growth plans in the region. In addition, the commercial partnership aims to increase the sales and servicing business for Volvo Cars' retailer partners.

Volvo Cars intends to use Volvo Cars retailers for the sale of Lynk & Co cars and use its sales and servicing system in relevant markets.

The partnership also allows Volvo Cars to complement its product offering and broaden its consumer base. The intention is to create synergies with Volvo Cars by operating the Lynk & Co brand through its central commercial operations and on a market level.

This will unlock operational and scale efficiencies within the Volvo Cars commercial system. The two brands appeal to different customers and segments, making them natural collaboration partners.

"With this new arrangement, we will leverage our commercial system to support Lynk & Co's growth ambitions in Europe," says Erik Severinson, chief commercial officer at Volvo Cars. "At the same time, it enables Volvo Cars and our retail partners to address a wider customer base. With the support of our retailers and our commercial organisation, Lynk & Co can achieve its true potential in Europe."

Responsibility for Lynk & Co's global development, product certification and all operations outside Europe remains with the brand's parent company in China, fully owned by Geely Auto Group.

This commercial partnership will allow Lynk & Co to scale further by using trusted Volvo Cars retailer networks and conveniently located service points. Meanwhile, this allows Volvo Cars to increase its addressable market and reach a wider audience without additional product investments.

The new arrangement builds significantly upon an ongoing partnership, in which cars from both Volvo Cars and Lynk & Co are already sold through the same retailers at selected locations in Europe.

This disclosure contains information that Volvo Car AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 30-03-2026 15:35 CET.

For further information please contact:

Volvo Cars Media Relations

+46 31-59 65 25

media@volvocars.com

Volvo Cars Investor Relations

+46 31-793 94 00

investors@volvocars.com

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".



"For life. To provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



In 2025, Volvo Cars sold over 710 thousand cars, with an electrified share of 46%.

Volvo Cars on average employed 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).