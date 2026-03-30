Press Release_Kering completes first step in the acquisition of Raselli Franco Group_03 30 2026

PRESS RELEASE March 30, 2026

KERING COMPLETES FIRST STEP IN THE ACQUISITION

OF RASELLI FRANCO GROUP

Kering today announced the completion of its initial acquisition of a 20% stake in Raselli Franco Group, one of the largest global independent luxury jewelry manufacturers in Europe, for a total consideration of €115 million.

As announced on December 18, 2025, the agreement includes a clear pathway to full ownership by 2032.

This transaction supports the strategy of Kering to accelerate the development of Kering Jewelry, drive long-term growth across its Houses, and further strengthen control over its value chain.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

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