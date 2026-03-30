Alaska Air Group: Alaska Airlines names Lindsay-Rae McIntyre Chief People Officer

The Microsoft and IBM veteran brings decades of experience building strong teams, growing talent and scaling innovative enterprise solutions for global organizations

McIntyre will steward the growing global airline's people strategy, ensuring alignment with the organization's business objectives, cultural aspirations and operational excellence

SEATTLE, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines today announced the election of Lindsay-Rae McIntyre to chief people officer. In this role, McIntyre will oversee talent strategy, total rewards, employee experience, employee relations, leadership development, culture, and HR operations - helping to deliver on Alaska's vision to connect people to the world through a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care and performance.

"Lindsay-Rae is an accomplished people leader with deep experience strengthening culture, leading complex global organizations and building talent development strategies that help teams thrive," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines. "She understands what it takes to support frontline employees and leaders alike, and we're excited to welcome her to Alaska as we grow our global footprint and continue our integration with Hawaiian Airlines."

McIntyre brings 28+ years of human resources and organizational leadership experience, most recently serving as Chief Diversity Officer and Corporate Vice President of Talent and Learning for Microsoft. She previously spent more than 20 years at IBM where she led global HR teams and lived in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East. She brings deep experience in talent acquisition, leadership development and workforce strategy, with a focus on enabling frontline teams and strengthening culture at scale.

"I'm honored to join Alaska Airlines and the more than 30,000 people at Alaska and Hawaiian who deliver for guests every day," McIntyre said. "I look forward to partnering with leaders and employees across the company to support an engaged workforce and a strong, values-driven culture."

McIntyre succeeds Andy Schneider, who became the chief executive officer of Horizon Air, Alaska's regional affiliate, in September 2025. McIntyre, who will report directly to CEO Ben Minicucci and serve on the company's Executive Committee, will begin April 1 and will be based in Seattle.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavík, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group