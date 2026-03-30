Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia-Pacific Announces President & CEO; Duncan to Lead Nearly 100-year-old Atlanta-Based Manufacturing Company

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Georgia-Pacific announced that effective immediately, David Duncan, executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific's consumer products group, has been named president and CEO. Mark Luetters, who currently serves as executive vice president of Koch, Inc., with responsibility overseeing several Koch companies, had temporarily served as president and CEO of Georgia-Pacific since 2025.

David Duncan, executive vice president of Georgia-Pacific's consumer products group, has been named president and CEO. He's been with the company since 2018 in leadership roles and has 28 years of experience at Koch companies.

David joined the company in 2018 as executive vice president of the Georgia-Pacific building products business, before moving into the consumer products leader role in 2019. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, he served as president of performance solutions at INVISTA. With more than 28 years of experience at Koch companies, David has held a variety of roles including managing director for Koch Ventures and Koch Equity Development, chief financial officer for Koch Minerals, and various roles at INVISTA.

Vivek Joshi, currently president of the consumer tissue, towel and napkins (TTN) business, will become executive vice president of the consumer products business. Vivek joined GP in 2002 as a marketing manager for the Dixie Foodservice food wrap business. Throughout his career with the company, he has been a part of significant investments across the consumer products business and has helped improve performance in many of our consumer-facing brands such as Angel Soft, Brawny, Dixie, Sparkle, Quilted Northern and Vanity Fair. Vivek has held numerous roles within the consumer business during the past 23 years, including vice president of innovation and business development, senior vice president of marketing effectiveness, vice president and general manager of the Dixie business and senior vice president and general manager of the tissue business.

Vivek Joshi, president of the consumer tissue, towel and napkins business, will become executive vice president of the consumer products business. Vivek joined Georgia-Pacific in 2002 as a marketing manager for the Dixie Foodservice food wrap business.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization full of talented and dedicated people who work together across Georgia-Pacific to deliver results every day," said Duncan. "I also want to congratulate Vivek on his new role. He has been a strong leader within our consumer products business for many years, and I'm excited to continue working closely with him as he steps into this expanded responsibility."

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SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/georgia-pacific-announces-president-and-ceo-duncan-to-lead-nearly-100-1153034