Provation, a leading provider of clinical productivity software, announces the launch of Provation Mira Documentation Assist, a voice-driven documentation capability within its cloud-based GI procedure platform, Provation Apex, enabling real-time structured documentation during procedures.

This hands-free technology allows clinicians to document in real-time by simply speaking, reducing the need for manual data entry and post-procedure recall.

"Mira brings documentation directly into the procedure flow. By capturing key elements in real-time, it reduces the need for physicians to recall and reconstruct details after the case," said Executive Medical Director, Lukasz Kowalczyk, MD.

Clinicians using Provation Mira Documentation Assist are already seeing its impact firsthand.

"Mira has drastically evolved what I do in between patients… At optimal efficiency, I'm not typing or clicking at all in between the cases I'm reviewing. I would say about 75% less time now with Mira," said Neil D. Parikh, MD.

By leveraging advanced AI algorithms, Provation Mira Documentation Assist listens to physician narration and converts it into structured clinical documentation-preserving the data integrity required for coding, reporting, and quality programs while reducing the need for post-procedure recall.

Bringing AI-Powered Innovation to GI Documentation

"A significant portion of the documentation burden in procedural care comes from having to remember and reconstruct details after the case," said Ankush Kaul, President of Provation.

"Mira addresses that by capturing key elements of the procedure in real time-reducing cognitive load for physicians while preserving the structured, high-quality documentation our customers depend on.

It's a meaningful step toward a more intelligent, workflow-native platform where documentation increasingly happens in the moment of care, not after it."

Key Benefits of Provation Apex Mira Documentation Assist:

Reduced Cognitive Burden Captures key procedural elements in real time, minimizing reliance on post-procedure recall.

Captures key procedural elements in real time, minimizing reliance on post-procedure recall. Improved Workflow Efficiency Reduces documentation effort between cases, allowing clinicians to stay focused and maintain flow throughout the day.

Reduces documentation effort between cases, allowing clinicians to stay focused and maintain flow throughout the day. Stronger Revenue Integrity - Structured, real-time documentation supports faster and more accurate coding and submission.

Designed specifically for the needs of GI providers, Provation Mira Documentation Assist represents the next step in AI-driven efficiency, ensuring reliable, accurate, and standardized documentation. As the healthcare industry continues to embrace AI-powered innovations, Provation remains at the forefront, delivering solutions that maximize quality and productivity.

Mira represents an important step in Provation's broader vision to deliver an intelligent platform that integrates documentation seamlessly into the clinical workflow.

For more information about Provation Apex's latest feature, visit www.provationmedical.com/apex-mira-documentation-assist/

About Provation

Provation is a leading healthcare software provider dedicated to empowering providers with innovative solutions that streamline clinical workflows in the Gastroenterology and Anesthesia specialties. Provation's platforms, Provation Apex and Provation iPro, are trusted by over 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices globally. With a purpose-driven approach, Provation continues to drive productivity and improve patient outcomes through advanced documentation and workflow solutions. For more information, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Sami Ernster

Content Marketing Specialist

sami.ernster@provationmedical.com