Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and year end results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call later that same day on Tuesday, March 31, at 5:00 PM ET hosted by Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 5:00 pm (ET) Dial in

number: Canada/US: 1-844-763-8274

International: 1-412-717-9224

UK: 44-20-3514-3188 Replay: Canada/US: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8808813

Available until April 30, 2026. Webcast: A live webcast will be available at:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14658

The webcast will also be archived for replay.

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company's website at https://investor.metatek-group.com/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

About Metatek

Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.

To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290445

Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.