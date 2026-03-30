Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Metatek-Group Ltd. (TSX: MTEK) ("Metatek" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and year end results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call later that same day on Tuesday, March 31, at 5:00 PM ET hosted by Dr. Mark Davies, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Nick Morgan, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 31, 2026
|Time:
|5:00 pm (ET)
|Dial in
number:
|Canada/US: 1-844-763-8274
International: 1-412-717-9224
UK: 44-20-3514-3188
|Replay:
|Canada/US: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 8808813
Available until April 30, 2026.
|Webcast:
|A live webcast will be available at:
https://www.gowebcasting.com/14658
The webcast will also be archived for replay.
A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations Events page on the Company's website at https://investor.metatek-group.com/. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.
About Metatek
Metatek is a United Kingdom-based geophysical services company providing high-definition mapping of subsurface strategic and critical mineral natural resources, energy (including hydrocarbons), helium and hydrogen, for exploration and development. Unlike traditional exploration companies that rely solely on invasive or slow-moving technologies such as seismic surveys, Metatek delivers rapid data acquisition, processing and scientific interpretation across air, land, and sea environments. Metatek supports national energy security and fast-tracking of the discovery of hydrocarbons, minerals essential for sustainable power, such as lithium, nickel, and copper, as well as identifying reservoirs for natural hydrogen and geothermal energy.
To learn more, please visit: www.metatek-group.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Dennis Fong
Phone: (416) 283-9930
E-mail: dennis.fong@loderockadvisors.com
Media Relations
Oliver Chesher or Hannah Martland
Phone: +44 161 302 0671
Email: oc@galibierpr.co.uk
Email: hannah.martland@galibierpr.co.uk
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290445
Source: Metatek-Group Ltd.