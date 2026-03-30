Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W6CU | ISIN: KYG6501M1050 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NX
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 10:43
0,565 Euro
+1,80 % +0,010
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5350,57020:01
ACCESS Newswire
30.03.2026 19:02 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.: Nexteer Celebrates Grand Opening of Thailand Manufacturing Facility & Continued APAC Growth Momentum

AUBURN HILLS, MI AND RAYONG, THAILAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Nexteer Automotive celebrated today the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Rayong, Thailand. This strategic expansion marks Nexteer's first manufacturing site in Thailand and represents the latest step in the company's ongoing strategy to optimize its global manufacturing footprint.

The new plant strengthens Nexteer's ability to meet growing demand for advanced motion control technologies in Southeast Asia while enhancing the company's local responsiveness and support for OEM customers. It also reinforces Nexteer's position as a preferred supplier to leading Chinese OEMs that are rapidly expanding their presence in the region.

The 5,000-square-meter facility has officially commenced production following a successful launch phase, initially focusing on Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) systems. CEPS systems integrate the motor, controller and sensors within the steering column to deliver precise and efficient steering performance.

"Nexteer is committed to delivering exceptional value and responsiveness to our OEM customers, and our new Thailand facility represents a strategic investment to expand our capabilities in Southeast Asia," said Jun Li, Nexteer's Sr. Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer & APAC Division President. "With this grand opening, Nexteer is now even better positioned to serve our customers' growing needs. As we ramp up production, we will continue evaluating growth opportunities to expand our capabilities and further capitalize on the strong growth momentum in APAC, particularly in Southeast Asia."

Nexteer's Thailand facility joins the company's global network of 27 manufacturing plants, five technical centers and 13 customer service centers across major automotive markets worldwide.

"Nexteer's grand opening in Thailand reflects Nexteer's commitment to growth, innovation and progress," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Interim Global Chief Operating Officer and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive. "By expanding our presence in Southeast Asia, we are advancing mobility that is safe, green and exciting while delivering technologies that create meaningful value for customers and communities worldwide."

###

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK:1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

Links to Nexteer Media Center & Press Kit

Nexteer Automotive Media Contacts

Cheryl Krieger
global-usmedia@nexteer.com

SOURCE: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/nexteer-celebrates-grand-opening-of-thailand-manufacturing-facility-and-continued-apac-g-1152724

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.