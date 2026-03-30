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WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 19:12 Uhr
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BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of GM

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

30 March 2026

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

Results of General Meeting

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today:

(i) the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (" THRG");

(ii) the ordinary resolution relating to the adoption of the New Investment Policy;

(iii) the ordinary resolution relating to the five for one sub-division of the Shares; and

(iv) the special resolution relating to the proposed Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of the Company's Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme Issue remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second THRG General Meeting to be held on 16 April 2026.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc.

Resolution

Votes For (includingdiscretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Total

% Issued Share Capital

Votes Withheld

Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Scheme Issue

15,213,330

99.73

40,644

0.27

15,254,194

38.31

12,107

Adoption of the New Investment Policy

15,217,294

99.76

36,564

0.24

15,253,858

38.31

12,443

Sub-division of Shares

15,216,981

99.74

40,072

0.26

15,257,053

38.32

9,248

Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of Shares in issue (excluding treasury Shares)

15,216,124

99.74

39,303

0.26

15,255,427

38.32

10,874

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 20 February 2026 (the " Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/shareholder-letters/blackrock-smaller-companies-trust-plc-shareholder-circular-2026.pdf.

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Sarah Beynsberger

Lucy Dina

+44 (0)20 7743 3000

Investec Bank plc (Financial adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7597 4000

David Yovichic

Helen Goldmsith

Denis Flanagan

© 2026 PR Newswire
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