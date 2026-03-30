BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

30 March 2026

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

Results of General Meeting

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today:

(i) the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (" THRG");

(ii) the ordinary resolution relating to the adoption of the New Investment Policy;

(iii) the ordinary resolution relating to the five for one sub-division of the Shares; and

(iv) the special resolution relating to the proposed Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of the Company's Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme Issue remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second THRG General Meeting to be held on 16 April 2026.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc.

Resolution Votes For (includingdiscretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Scheme Issue 15,213,330 99.73 40,644 0.27 15,254,194 38.31 12,107 Adoption of the New Investment Policy 15,217,294 99.76 36,564 0.24 15,253,858 38.31 12,443 Sub-division of Shares 15,216,981 99.74 40,072 0.26 15,257,053 38.32 9,248 Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of Shares in issue (excluding treasury Shares) 15,216,124 99.74 39,303 0.26 15,255,427 38.32 10,874

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 20 February 2026 (the " Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/shareholder-letters/blackrock-smaller-companies-trust-plc-shareholder-circular-2026.pdf .

A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.