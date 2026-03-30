BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of GM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30
30 March 2026
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
Results of General Meeting
LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082
The Board of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the " Company") is pleased to announce that the following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today:
(i) the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (" THRG");
(ii) the ordinary resolution relating to the adoption of the New Investment Policy;
(iii) the ordinary resolution relating to the five for one sub-division of the Shares; and
(iv) the special resolution relating to the proposed Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of the Company's Shares in issue (excluding Shares held in treasury).
For the avoidance of doubt, the Scheme Issue remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second THRG General Meeting to be held on 16 April 2026.
Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website: www.blackrock.com/uk/brsc.
Resolution
Votes For (includingdiscretionary)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Total
% Issued Share Capital
Votes Withheld
Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Scheme Issue
15,213,330
99.73
40,644
0.27
15,254,194
38.31
12,107
Adoption of the New Investment Policy
15,217,294
99.76
36,564
0.24
15,253,858
38.31
12,443
Sub-division of Shares
15,216,981
99.74
40,072
0.26
15,257,053
38.32
9,248
Tender Offer for up to 28 per cent. of Shares in issue (excluding treasury Shares)
15,216,124
99.74
39,303
0.26
15,255,427
38.32
10,874
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 20 February 2026 (the " Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand on the Company's website at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/shareholder-letters/blackrock-smaller-companies-trust-plc-shareholder-circular-2026.pdf.
A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.
Enquiries:
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Sarah Beynsberger
Lucy Dina
+44 (0)20 7743 3000
Investec Bank plc (Financial adviser and Corporate Broker)
+44 (0)20 7597 4000
David Yovichic
Helen Goldmsith
Denis Flanagan