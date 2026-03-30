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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 19:48 Uhr
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Valstone Corporation Inc: Valstone Welcomes Viking Global Investors as First Institutional Minority Investor

Valstone acquires and operates software businesses serving essential industrial end markets across four core platforms: agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and supply chain and logistics. Through a decentralized operating model and long-term ownership approach, Valstone partners closely with management teams to modernize platforms, invest in product innovation, and drive sustainable growth.

"We chose Viking as our partner because of their exceptional track record, their alignment with our long-term investment philosophy and culture, and their commitment to providing patient capital to entrepreneurs building enduring, future-focused companies," said Steph Manos, CEO of Valstone. "I am incredibly proud of the team and the foundation we have built together. We believe this partnership marks just the beginning of our next phase of growth."

The investment will support further acquisitions and the continued expansion of Valstone's AI Labs incubator, which focuses on deploying agentic solutions across Valstone's portfolio to deliver automation, enhanced decision-making, and improved operational resilience for its customers.

About Valstone

Established in 2022 as a spin-out of Valsoft Corporation, Valstone is a global acquirer and developer of mission-critical industrial software and technology businesses. The company focuses on acquiring and building high-quality, durable businesses serving essential end markets, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and supply chain and logistics. Valstone partners with management teams to support long-term growth through a decentralized operating model and shared capabilities across go to market, product development, artificial intelligence, and operational best practices. The firm is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.valstonecorp.com/.

About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking is a global investment management firm that manages approximately $57 billion of capital for its investors. The firm has offices in Stamford, New York; Hong Kong; London; and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.vikingglobal.com.

Christina Cyrenne, Head of People, Christina@valstonecorp.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valstone-welcomes-viking-global-investors-as-first-institutional-minority-investor-302728930.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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