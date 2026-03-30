São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Brasil DNA announces that its 2026 edition will spotlight the cultural richness and gastronomic diversity of the Amazon region, presenting to international audiences one of the most authentic expressions of Brazilian culture.

Sunset in the Amazon

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Globally recognized for its biodiversity, the Amazon also stands out for its unique cuisine, shaped by a blend of Indigenous traditions and Portuguese and Northeastern Brazilian influences. Throughout the program, Brasil DNA will explore how these elements have formed a distinctive culinary identity, marked by native ingredients and traditional techniques.

At the heart of Amazonian cuisine are strong Indigenous roots, highlighted by ingredients such as tucupi and jambu, widely used in traditional dishes like pato no tucupi and tacacá. In addition, freshwater fish such as tucunaré and pirarucu play a central role in the local diet.

Tacacá

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The diversity of Amazonian flora will also be showcased, featuring regional fruits such as açaí, cupuaçu, buriti, pupunha, and tucumã, which are integral to everyday life and are commonly used in juices, desserts, and other preparations.

Açaí

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The program will further address the historical influences that shaped local gastronomy, including the introduction of European ingredients during the colonial period and the arrival of Northeastern migrants during the rubber boom, who brought new flavors and culinary traditions to the region.

With this approach, Brasil DNA 2026 reinforces its commitment to promoting Brazil's cultural diversity, positioning the Amazon not only as a destination of natural beauty but also as a major gastronomic and cultural hub.

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Source: Brasil DNA