Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - NCM Investments is pleased to announce that it has been named a finalist for Mutual Fund Provider of the Year at the 2026 Wealth Professional Awards, marking the fifth consecutive year the firm has received this national recognition.

The award recognizes mutual fund providers that demonstrate a consistent commitment to advisor service, product innovation, and industry leadership.

"Being recognized five years in a row is meaningful for our entire team," said Alex Sasso, CEO of NCM Investments. "It speaks to the consistency of our approach and our focus on supporting advisors with differentiated solutions that help them solve real client challenges. We're proud to be part of an industry that continues to raise the bar for advice in Canada."

Winners will be announced on June 4, 2026, at the Wealth Professional Awards Gala at The Liberty Grand in Toronto. www.wpawards.ca

About NCM Investments:

NCM is made for advice. We are an award-winning investment manager offering a wide range of actively managed mutual funds and alternative strategies that complement mainstream solutions. Since 1999, we've partnered with advisors to solve real client challenges-bringing creativity, clarity, and insight to every portfolio. Whether it's fee transparency, income strategies, or risk-managed solutions, we're helping advisors have smarter conversations and better outcomes.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290472

Source: NCM Asset Management Ltd.