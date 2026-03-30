Orderfox Schweiz AG Introduces Gieni ABX in collaboration with Microsoft: A Frontier AI Solution That Executes Work to Completion

Autonomous Business Execution Intelligence closes the execution gap-AI now delivers finished outcomes, not just recommendations

ZURICH, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orderfox Schweiz AG today announced Gieni ABX (Autonomous Business Execution Intelligence), a new system designed to execute complete business workflows autonomously powered by Microsoft Azure-delivering finished outcomes with humans providing final approval.

With Gieni ABX, AI moves beyond analysis and recommendations into operational execution. Gieni ABX does not assist work-it uses Agentic automation practices to execute and complete the task to completing it, from intent to execution to delivered result.

"We've crossed a fundamental threshold," said Derek Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Orderfox AG.

"This is not AI that helps people work faster. This is AI that takes over execution-researching, coordinating, acting, and delivering completed outcomes. The human approves. The system executes. That distinction changes how work gets done."

From Assistance to Frontier-level Execution

Until recently, AI systems have operated primarily as assistants: they analyze, suggest, draft, and then return control to humans for execution. Gieni ABX is designed differently.

ABX assumes operational responsibility for entire workflows-not individual tasks, but complete processes.

A request to evaluate a new market does not result in a set of talking points.

Gieni ABX executes the full workflow: gathers and validates data, performs competitive analysis, generates insights, creates visualizations, structures recommendations, compiles an executive-ready report, and delivers the finished outcome.

A request to initiate market outreach does not stop at prospect lists.

ABX researches prospects, understands company context, creates personalized messaging, launches coordinated outreach, manages responses, schedules follow-ups, updates systems, and reports completion.

"This is not about incremental productivity gains," said Timur Göreci, Chief Revenue Officer of Orderfox AG.

"It's about shifting responsibility from people to systems for work that can and should be executed autonomously."

Designed for Professional and Organizational Work

Gieni ABX is built for professional and organizational contexts where outcomes, reliability, and accountability matter.

A fundamental shift is that users no longer need to learn, configure, or operate complex tools and workflows. Instead of adapting to software, they define the desired outcome. Gieni ABX takes responsibility for execution across systems.

By removing the cognitive burden of tool operation and workflow management, ABX enables organizations to focus on decisions and results rather than on how work is performed.

Wherever work requires coordination, information synthesis, and execution across systems, ABX can take over the process and deliver the result-consistently and repeatably.

The impact is structural: work that previously required teams, handoffs, and weeks of preparation can now be executed end-to-end with approval and minutes.

Enterprise-Grade Execution at Scale

Gieni ABX is built entirely on Microsoft Azure, leveraging:

Microsoft Foundry for model orchestration and intelligent workflow execution

for model orchestration and intelligent workflow execution Microsoft Entra for identity, security, and enterprise-grade access controls

for identity, security, and enterprise-grade access controls Microsoft 365, Teams, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio for native integration into communication and productivity environments

Secure system connectivity, configurable approvals, intelligent escalation logic, and full auditability ensure responsible autonomous execution in enterprise environments. Built on Microsoft Azure, Gieni ABX aligns with Microsoft's Responsible AI principles, incorporating enterprise-grade governance, data protection, security, and compliance controls to support trustworthy, transparent, and accountable AI-driven execution.

"What Orderfox has built represents a significant advancement in autonomous execution that empowers humans to achieve more" said Andrew Reid, Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Switzerland.

"Gieni ABX combines operational autonomy with enterprise-grade security and governance-making execution at scale both possible and trustworthy."

The End of the Preparation Era

The Outcome Era We are witnessing the rise of AI as an executor. While AI assistants will continue to support us, the market is pivoting toward a new demand: results over recommendations.

Gieni ABX is the catalyst for this shift. It moves the needle from "doing" to "deciding," taking responsibility for complex workflows from start to finish. This is more than a productivity gain; it is a new execution model where every professional becomes a team lead, delegating the process to focus on the result.

Gieni ABX does not make people faster at work. It takes responsibility for executing work to completion-and in doing so, transforms what it means to be a professional. Every employee becomes a delegator. Every professional becomes a team lead. The work shifts from doing to deciding.

"We didn't build a feature," Tanner concluded.

"We built a new execution model. When systems can reliably take responsibility for complex workflows, the economics of work fundamentally change."

Availability

Gieni ABX is available immediately at www.gieniabx.com and soon via the Microsoft Marketplace.

About Orderfox AG

Orderfox Schweiz AG (Zurich, Switzerland) develops Autonomous Business Execution Intelligence-systems designed to execute complex professional workflows to completion with reliability, accountability, and scale.

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