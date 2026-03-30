ALYZE: Pro Athletes Spent Years Navigating Broken Healthcare. Now They're Building the Fix

A coalition of professional athletes, physicians, and performance experts launches an integrated health optimization platform combining diagnostics, hormone therapy, fitness, recovery, and precision medicine to deliver guaranteed measurable results.

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / An unprecedented coalition of NFL players, MLB athletes, surgeons, and sports psychologists has launched ALYZE , an integrated health platform combining diagnostics, hormone optimization, weight loss programs, fitness, recovery, and precision medicine under one roof, with guaranteed measurable progress for every member.

Professional athletes spend their careers pushing the limits of human performance. But behind the scenes, many face the same frustration millions of Americans experience every day: navigating a healthcare and wellness system that feels fragmented, reactive, and disconnected.

Athletes often rely on multiple providers, physicians, trainers, recovery specialists, nutritionists, hormone clinics, and lab testing clinics, each operating independently with little coordination.

That experience inspired the creation of ALYZE, a new integrated health optimization clinic, longevity center, and luxury wellness club launching in Bountiful, Utah.

Built by a coalition of professional athletes, physicians, surgeons, and performance scientists, the platform aims to bring the type of coordinated care normally reserved for professional sports organizations to everyday professionals.

Their promise is something almost unheard of in the wellness industry:

guaranteed measurable health results.

The Wellness Industry's Fragmentation Problem

Across the United States, millions of health-conscious professionals spend thousands of dollars each year on different wellness services:

Blood testing clinics

Personal training programs

IV therapy providers

Recovery studios with sauna and cold plunge

Hormone optimization clinics and men's health clinics

Weight loss clinics and GLP-1 programs

Supplements and nutrition programs

These services rarely communicate with one another.

As a result, individuals often find themselves responsible for interpreting their own health data and coordinating their own protocols, whether they are managing fatigue treatment, hormone imbalance treatment, brain fog, burnout, or a medically supervised weight loss program.

ALYZE was designed to solve this fragmentation by creating a single integrated health ecosystem where diagnostics, fitness training, recovery services, and medical optimization work together.

The result is what the company describes as a fully integrated health optimization clinic, luxury gym, longevity center, and wellness center.

An Unprecedented Coalition

ALYZE was built by an extraordinary coalition of professionals spanning athletics, medicine, and business.

A sampling of the founding team and advisory network include:

Jacob Rogers: Founder and CEO

Dr. Matt Moore: Assistant Professor in Health and Kinesiology and high-performance coach with U of U Health

Dr. Jerry Chidester: Renowned plastic surgeon, investor, and advisory board member

Chase Hansen: Former NFL player (Buccaneers, Saints)

Tyler Leith: Founder of New Zealand's largest fitness franchise and professional rugby player

Mikayla Cluff: Professional soccer player, BYU coach, and investor

Jackson Cluff: Current New York Mets player and investor

and additional physicians, researchers, and performance experts.

By bringing together athletes who understand elite human performance with physicians and scientists who specialize in biomarker testing, metabolic health, integrative medicine, and preventative medicine, ALYZE aims to democratize the level of integrated care typically available only to professional sports teams.

Former NFL player and ALYZE investor Chase Hansen says the mission reflects a challenge many athletes know firsthand.

"My health, both mental and physical, is everything to me, and I know firsthand how difficult it is to truly take both a proactive and holistic approach to personal health," Hansen said. "Before now, it was nearly impossible to genuinely be able to know what was going on with my body consistently AND have the resources available to help get my brain and body what they need. I'm very excited to be a part of a brand and mission that is doing just that, improving the quality of human health and wellbeing."

A New Model for Health Optimization

The ALYZE membership integrates services typically spread across multiple clinics and providers.

These include:

Comprehensive lab testing and blood analysis

DEXA scan body composition imaging and body composition scans

Hormone testing, testosterone testing, cortisol testing, and thyroid testing

Metabolic testing and resting metabolic rate assessment

VO2 max testing and cardiovascular performance metrics

Personalized nutrition coaching and fitness programming

Peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, and IV therapy

GLP-1 therapy and medically supervised weight loss programs

Recovery services include sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, massage, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments through a full-service medspa

Mental performance coaching and stress management

All services are coordinated by a dedicated health team and guided by repeat biomarker testing and performance diagnostics designed to verify measurable improvement across weight loss, vitality, healthy aging, hormone balance, and performance.

Collaboration Between Medicine and Performance Science

The ALYZE platform was developed through collaboration between experts connected to Brigham Young University, the University of Utah, and several professional sports organizations.

Dr. Matt Moore, Assistant Professor in Health and Kinesiology with U of U Health, says the collaboration helped shape a new model for preventative healthcare and integrative medicine.

"When great minds from the University of Utah and BYU come together, the focus stops being about rivalry and starts being about impact," Moore said. "Collaboration like this allows us to combine expertise, challenge each other's thinking, and ultimately build a stronger, more compassionate health system for everyone we serve."

The Guarantee

ALYZE is committing to something almost unheard of in the wellness industry:

guaranteed measurable progress.

Members undergo repeat diagnostics, metabolic testing, hormone testing, and body composition scans to track improvements in key health indicators, including weight loss, energy and performance, hormone balance, and healthy aging markers.

If a protocol is not producing documented improvement, it is adjusted or removed.

"If it's not moving your numbers, it doesn't stay in your plan," says Jacob Rogers, Founder and CEO. "You stop wasting effort and start doing what counts."

In an industry often criticized for overpromising and underdelivering, ALYZE places data-driven accountability at the center of its model.

Utah Roots

ALYZE's flagship location opens in Bountiful, Utah, in May 2026. Several founding team members have deep Utah roots.

Mikayla Cluff grew up near Bountiful, played soccer at BYU and professionally, and now coaches at her alma mater. Her husband, Jackson Cluff, played baseball at BYU and currently plays for the New York Mets. Together, they are investors in the Bountiful location.

Chase Hansen played football at Lone Peak High School and the University of Utah before joining the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. He is now an investor and passionate advocate for the platform.

Additional locations in Draper and Utah County are already in development, with nationwide franchising planned for fall 2026.

Why do athletes track biomarkers and health metrics?

Professional athletes track biomarkers and performance metrics because they provide objective insight into how the body is functioning. Data such as VO2 max, hormone levels, testosterone levels, cortisol, thyroid markers, metabolic markers, and body composition allow trainers and physicians to design precise programs that improve performance, support healthy aging, and reduce injury risk.

What is a health optimization clinic?

A health optimization clinic focuses on improving measurable health indicators such as metabolic health, cardiovascular fitness, hormone balance, recovery capacity, and body composition through diagnostics, personalized protocols, and ongoing monitoring. Services often include hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 and weight loss programs, peptide therapy, IV therapy, and integrative medicine, all coordinated under one roof.

Why are integrated wellness centers becoming popular?

Integrated wellness centers are becoming popular because many people currently rely on multiple providers for diagnostics, fitness, recovery, and medical services. Bringing these services together into one coordinated system helps individuals better understand their health data, address conditions like fatigue, burnout, hormone imbalance, and low testosterone, and track measurable progress toward their health goals.

Everything You Need for Your Health, All in One Membership

For health-conscious professionals in Davis County searching for a functional medicine clinic near me, a luxury gym near me, a wellness center near me, a weight loss clinic near me, a hormone clinic near me, an integrative medicine clinic near me, or a health optimization clinic, ALYZE offers a single, integrated solution. The platform combines everything under one membership, eliminating the need to coordinate between multiple providers.

About ALYZE

ALYZE is an integrated luxury health club combining a functional medicine clinic, comprehensive lab testing, peptide therapy, testosterone therapy, hormone replacement therapy, GLP-1 and weight loss programs, IV therapy, a pilates gym, a gym with a cold plunge, sauna, red light therapy, and a full-service medspa under one roof.

Built by an unprecedented coalition of professional athletes, physicians, sports psychologists, and business leaders, ALYZE guarantees measurable progress for every member, whether they are focused on weight loss, vitality, healthy aging, hormone balance, longevity, or peak performance.

The flagship location opens in Bountiful, Utah, with additional locations in Draper and Utah County in development.

ALYZE does not just claim progress. It proves it.

Learn more at https://www.alyze.health

Media Contact

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: ALYZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pro-athletes-spent-years-navigating-broken-healthcare.-now-theyre-bui-1151137