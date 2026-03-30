LogoTags, America's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Company, Sponsors Sergeants Benevolent Association of the NYPD Widows and Children's Fund Golf Outing

LogoTags Division of 5th Generation Family Owned and Operated Company Continues Strong Support of NYPD Families as Title Sponsor of Annual Event

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / LogoTags, part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies, is proud to be a Title Sponsor of The Sergeants Benevolent Association of NYPD (SBA) Widow and Children's Fund Golf Outing. The event will take place on Wednesday, May 20,2026 at Pelham Bay & Split Rock Golf Course. SBA was established in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks when many NYPD sergeants lost their lives on that tragic day. The organization supports families of members at the time of their loss and the years that follow. The fund provides health benefits to the widows and children of both active and lifetime SBA members ensuring continued support well beyond the moment of loss.

"We are honored to sponsor the SBA Widow and Children's Golf Outing. We applaud the ongoing efforts of the SBA to support the families of NYPD sergeants that have fallen in the line of duty," says Bill Taubner, Ball Chain and LogoTags President.

"We are honored to have Logotags as our Title Sponsor. It benefits our Widows and Children's Fund greatly. The valued and wonderful relationship Logotags has had with us over the years is invaluable. It's more than business. It's a family felt relationship that is becoming truly scarce these days, but I can say is much appreciated. In a world where supporting law enforcement is not always popular, Bill, Dawn and Logotags have been steadfast to 100% support the SBA," says Cliff Thielke, Treasurer of SBA.

LogoTags is America's leading custom challenge coin company and a top U.S. manufacturer of custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins. Specializing in high-quality, fully customized coins, LogoTags serves military units, law enforcement agencies, first responders, corporations, and organizations nationwide. With in-house art teams offering free design services, unlimited revisions, and fast digital proofs, LogoTags makes it easy to create custom challenge coins that stand out. By utilizing premium solid brass and expert craftsmanship, LogoTags delivers durable, detailed coins with superior finishes and competitive pricing. Trusted by government agencies, professional sports teams, universities, and corporate clients, LogoTags has become a go-to source for custom challenge coins in the United States. For more information about custom challenge coins, custom military challenge coins, and other promotional products, visit LogoTags at www.LogoTags.com.

About Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. A fifth-generation family-owned and operated business, Ball Chain proudly manufactures in the USA and operates multiple divisions serving diverse markets. With divisions including LogoTags - the USA's leading custom challenge coin company, and ShimmerScreen, the company remains committed to innovation, American manufacturing, and delivering high-quality products to customers worldwide.

About LogoTags

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line to include custom challenge coins, custom military dog tags, bottle openers, lapel pins, patches, race medals, jewelry charms, key chains, custom metal tags, and a wide range of other custom items. As the leading producer of custom challenge coins and custom military challenge coins in the United States, LogoTags has become a go-to source for the custom challenge coins. Today, the company offers nearly every type of promotional item, solidifying its position at the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering premium products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as military personnel, are treated with great care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs, free of charge, distinguishing itself from competitors. Logotags is proud to offer the highest quality custom challenge coins and race medals with no setup fees.

Media Contact:

Bill Taubner

President

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc./Bona Fide Masks Corp.

914-664-7500, ext. 120

914-720-3164 cell

bill@ballchain.com

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-americas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-company-sponsors-serge-1153290