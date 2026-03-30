Auburn, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - BitGW Exchange has released Version 3.0.2 of its mobile app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. The update focuses on enhancing performance and system stability, delivering a faster and more responsive trading experience for users worldwide.

BitGW App Version 3.0.2

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Faster Trading Performance

Version 3.0.2 introduces improvements in trading speed and market data responsiveness. Market data now loads more quickly, enabling users to react to price movements with minimal delay. The trading interface has been refined to provide smoother interaction, while backend optimizations enhance order execution efficiency-particularly during periods of high trading activity.

Enhanced System Stability

This update includes upgrades to the app's core architecture, strengthening overall system reliability. Performance across trading functions and market data pages is now more consistent, with fewer interruptions during use. These improvements ensure a more stable experience across a wide range of devices.

Upgraded AMM Liquidity Mechanism

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BitGW has also enhanced its Automated Market Maker (AMM)-based liquidity mechanism. By leveraging intelligent algorithms, the platform provides more efficient trade execution. This approach allows users to experience smoother trading across varying market conditions. The upgrade also improves overall liquidity and trading efficiency.

Product Development and Global Strategy

BitGW stated that product development will continue to be guided by user feedback and long-term strategic priorities, with a focus on performance, security, and usability.

In a recent interview with USA TODAY, the company noted:

"From day one, we've built our platform for a global user base-not as a product expanding from a single market, but as infrastructure designed to serve users everywhere. Our goal is to create an open and accessible financial system, particularly for underserved communities."

Users can download or update the BitGW Exchange app to Version 3.0.2 via the Apple App Store and Google Play to access the latest features and improvements.

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Source: Evertise AI PR