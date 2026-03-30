LongPoint and Humilis launch three ETFs in Canada

Brian Belski's Humilis investment strategies will now be available to ALL Canadians

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC. ("Humilis") are proud to announce the launch of three ETFs in Canada (the "Humilis ETFs") on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") tomorrow morning. The Humilis ETFs include: Humilis North American Tactical Equity Fund (TSX: HBTA), Humilis North American Dividend Growth ETF (TSX: HBDV), and Humilis Fundamental Opportunities ETF (TSX: HBOP).

Brian Belski is BACK! Humilis is an independent portfolio advisory firm founded in 2025 on the belief that conviction and humility are not contradictions - they are the foundation of disciplined investing. Brian brings over 35 years of Wall Street experience, most recently serving as Chief Investment Strategist at one of Canada's big banks. Known for his disciplined, long-term approach, Brian has guided institutions, advisors, and investors through every major market cycle of the past four decades.

Humilis North American Tactical Equity Fund (HBTA) seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing tactically, primarily in equity securities of large-capitalization U.S. companies and select Canadian companies. HBTA is also expected to soon be available to advisers through Series A and Series F.

Humilis North American Dividend Growth ETF (HBDV) seeks to provide income and capital growth by investing primarily in dividend paying equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies.

Humilis Fundamental Opportunities ETF (HBOP) seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing opportunistically, primarily in large capitalization equity securities of Canadian companies and select U.S. companies.

The Humilis ETFs are designed to best encapsulate Humilis' long-term fundamental opinions, themes, and positioning with respect to equity markets, sectors, and industries, and are constructed to provide investors with core long-term equity holdings of high quality, brand-named companies in both the U.S. and Canada. Humilis utilizes a strategy that combines top-down discipline with bottom-up fundamental research to identify stocks that may represent superior risk/rewards opportunities.

"Canadian investors have been missing Brian Belski and we're very excited to partner with Brian and the Humilis team to bring these ETFs to the Canadian market. These Humilis-branded ETFs combine LongPoint's platform expertise with Brian's renowned investment approach to building concentrated, research-driven equity portfolios." said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We're also pleased to continue seeing the benefits of our flexible partnership platform compared to traditional sub-advisory models. Our structure allows a partner like Humilis to focus on their core strengths, investment management, sales and ETF growth, while we manage and administer all the operational and capital markets functions."

The LongPoint ETF Partnership Platform is designed for Canadian, U.S., and international asset managers and index providers. The LongPoint team works with partner firms to bring their unique mandates to the Canadian market, benefitting investors looking for new opportunities. LongPoint's flexible platform simplifies the launch and operation of ETFs, often a daunting and commercially unviable process for many asset managers, by leveraging its deep industry connections and local market insight. This allows our partners to focus on their areas of expertise, primarily including portfolio strategy, and growing assets under management.

"We are excited to partner with the LongPoint team on the Humilis ETFs. Through their platform, we were able to bring these products to market very quickly and now we can focus on what we do best - disciplined investing for our clients," said Brian Belski, CEO of Humilis. "The Humilis ETFs provide Canadian investors with unique access to our portfolios, which will be constructed with Conviction, Humility, and Discipline with a focus on risk management through patience, structure, and constant re-evaluation."

The Humilis ETFs have closed their offering of initial units and will begin trading on the TSX when the market opens tomorrow morning.

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. Our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build, and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique ETF Partnership Platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 46 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $260 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC.

Humilis Investment Strategies is an independent portfolio advisory firm built on the principles of conviction, humility, and disciplined investment strategy. Founded by market veterans with decades of experience across institutional research and asset management, Humilis delivers evidence-based investment portfolios and thematic research for financial advisors, private wealth platforms, and institutional clients. Our approach blends fundamental, quantitative, and thematic analysis to identify companies with sustainable earnings growth and durable leadership. At Humilis, we believe lasting performance is earned, never predicted. Every decision reflects respect for markets, belief in compounding, and a disciplined process that prioritizes quality over quantity.

Commissions, management fees, performance fees and operating expenses may all be associated with an investment in the Humilis ETFs. The Humilis ETFs are not guaranteed, their values will change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The ETFs' facts and prospectus available at www.longpointetfs.com contain important detailed information about the Humilis ETFs. Please read the relevant documents before investing.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290509

Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.