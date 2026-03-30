dmg events: The Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) Launches in Cairo, Uniting Regional Leaders to Address Pressing Energy Security Priorities

H.E. Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, opened the event by calling on global leaders across government and industry to act decisively amid "one of the most severe energy crises in modern history."

H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, highlighted the impacts of the ongoing crisis on global energy priorities, stating "energy security is no longer merely an economic concern - it is fundamentally a political imperative."

Alongside contributions from global heads of state, the event's Opening Ceremony featured Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General of Energy, European Commission; H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; and H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt.

Over three days, the event will welcome more than 50,000 participants, 300 speakers, 2,200 delegates and 500 exhibitors, affirming its global scale and strategic importance for cross-border collaboration and innovation.

CAIRO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egypt Energy Show 2026 launched today with a stirring message from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who called on global leaders across government and industry to unite in the face of unprecedented international volatility:

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