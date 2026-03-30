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PR Newswire
30.03.2026 22:24 Uhr
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dmg events: The Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) Launches in Cairo, Uniting Regional Leaders to Address Pressing Energy Security Priorities

  • H.E. Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, opened the event by calling on global leaders across government and industry to act decisively amid "one of the most severe energy crises in modern history."
  • H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, highlighted the impacts of the ongoing crisis on global energy priorities, stating "energy security is no longer merely an economic concern - it is fundamentally a political imperative."
  • Alongside contributions from global heads of state, the event's Opening Ceremony featured Ditte Juul Jørgensen, Director General of Energy, European Commission; H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; and H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt.
  • Over three days, the event will welcome more than 50,000 participants, 300 speakers, 2,200 delegates and 500 exhibitors, affirming its global scale and strategic importance for cross-border collaboration and innovation.

CAIRO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egypt Energy Show 2026 launched today with a stirring message from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, who called on global leaders across government and industry to unite in the face of unprecedented international volatility:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946041/The_Egypt_Energy_Show_2026.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946039/Opening_Ceremony.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946040/H_E_Abdel_Fattah.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-egypt-energy-show-egypes-launches-in-cairo-uniting-regional-leaders-to-address-pressing-energy-security-priorities-302729085.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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