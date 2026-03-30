CXApp Inc. Reports FY 2025 Results; Unveils 2026 Strategic Outlook Powered by Agentic AI Platform

Company Positioned for AI Acceleration in a $100B+ Addressable Market with 20+ Enterprise Opportunities in Active Pipeline

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company has today filed it's 10-K with the SEC for the fiscal year 2025.

The Company also provided a strategic update on its 2026 outlook, centered on the launch of the CXAI Agentic AI Platform and its customer-focused engagements.

FY 2025 Financial Highlights

High-Quality Revenue Shift: Subscription revenue reached a record 98% of total revenue , up from 87% in FY 2024, completing the Company's transition to a pure-play SaaS model.

Record Gross Margins: GAAP gross margin expanded to 87% , a 5-point year-over-year increase driven by aggressive cloud-spend optimization and the transition to a single code base.

Operational Discipline: Optimized cost structures led to a 55% reduction in cost of revenues, while maintaining a high R&D intensity with over 70% of the team focused on AI innovation.

Strong Cash Position: Ended the year with a cash balance of $11.1 million, providing ample runway to execute on the 2026 growth strategy.

Joy Mbanugo, Chief Financial Officer commented:

"Our 2025 results reflect a disciplined strategic transition to a higher-quality, subscription-driven revenue model with strong margin expansion. While this reset impacted near-term revenue, it significantly strengthened the underlying economics of the business."

"We are entering 2026 with a solid balance sheet, improving operating leverage, and growing visibility into future revenue driven by a robust enterprise pipeline. As we convert pipeline opportunities and scale deployments, we expect to see meaningful progress toward sustainable, high-quality growth."

The Agentic Era- AI Acceleration

"2025 was our year of strategic transformation, and 2026 is our year of acceleration," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO. "We have moved beyond the 'SaaS Tool' era into the Agentic Era. Our customers are no longer asking for simple dashboards; they are demanding autonomous partners that can orchestrate the workplace. With the launch of the CXAI Agentic AI Platform, we are delivering 'Agentic Force Multipliers' that transform passive data into proactive operational outcomes".

2026 Strategic Outlook & Growth Accelerators

The Company is entering 2026 with significant momentum across three core pillars:

Platform Evolution: The roadmap from CXAI 1.0 to CXAI 2.0 introduces a fully agentic, generative UI enabling the 'Zero-Touch' workplace where interaction is predictive and frictionless. Strategic Partnerships: Following the Touch Source partnership, CXAI is extending its AI infrastructure into the built environment, targeting 11,000+ digital directory deployments across North America. Market Validation: As enterprises move from AI pilots to production, CXAI is uniquely positioned in a $100B+ combined addressable market, spanning digital workplace platforms, and AI assistants, all growing at double-digit rates (Sources: Markets and Markets, Fortune Business Insights, Grand View Research), with Fortune 500 requirements now mandating the agentic capabilities CXAI has built.

Agentic AI Architecture

CXAI's platform is built around a differentiated architecture combining:

BOND (Agentic Orchestration Layer): Autonomous workflow execution across enterprise systems

CORTEX (Intelligence Engine): Predictive analytics, spatial intelligence, and contextual awareness

Together, these capabilities enable enterprises to transition from manual workplace coordination to autonomous, AI-driven operations. Our proprietary intellectual property including several provisional patents which we have filed for these groundbreaking technologies are a core part of the CXAI 2.0 design.

Strong Pipeline Momentum and Enterprise Adoption

CXAI is seeing accelerating commercial momentum as enterprises move from AI exploration to deployment:

20+ enterprise opportunities in active pipeline , including formal RFPs and strategic initiatives

Expansion activity within existing Fortune 500 customers

Increasing requirement for agentic AI capabilities as a condition of enterprise procurement

This growing pipeline reflects a structural shift in enterprise demand toward automation, intelligence, and unified workplace platforms, positioning CXAI for growth acceleration in 2026- targeting double-digit growth in line with the market opportunities.

TouchSource Partnership

CXApp announced a strategic partnership with TouchSource, extending its AI platform into 11,000+ digital directory deployments across commercial real estate environments.

This partnership:

Expands CXApp into office, healthcare, retail, and mixed-use properties

Positions CXApp as the intelligence layer for physical spaces

Creates a scalable distribution channel for agentic AI deployment

The Company is operating at the intersection of multiple high-growth markets:

Enterprise AI agents expected to be embedded in 40% of applications by 2026 (Gartner, August 2025)

AI agent market projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030 (Markets and Markets, Fortune Business Insights)

Enterprise demand shifting from experimentation to production-scale deployment

Workplace environments are emerging as a primary domain for AI deployment, where CXApp is uniquely positioned.

Khurram Sheikh, concluded:

"2025 was a transformational year for CXApp. We made the deliberate decision to reset our business toward a high-margin, AI-first platform aligned with where enterprise demand is going - toward agentic AI and autonomous operations."

"Today, enterprises are no longer asking whether to deploy AI - they are defining how it integrates into core workflows. CXApp sits at the center of this shift, combining agentic orchestration with spatial intelligence to power intelligent physical environments."

"With our platform foundation in place, expanding partnerships such as TouchSource, and growing enterprise demand, we believe CXAI is positioned for a growth inflection in 2026."

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss these results.

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2989/53713 or on the company's website www.cxapp.com

Dial-In (Toll-Free): 888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 973-528-0011 (International); Access Code: 326144

Investors and other interested parties are invited to register and submit questions to management prior to the conference call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2989/53713.

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website www.cxapp.com through March 31, 2027. A teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2026, by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S.) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering access code 53713.

About CXApp Inc

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXApp's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cxapp-inc.-reports-fy-2025-results-unveils-2026-strategic-outlook-1153313