Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Toronto-based Orso Activewear is emerging as one of Canada's most compelling sustainable fashion stories, proving that eco-conscious design can deliver both high performance and everyday comfort. Founded in 2024, the brand diverts ocean-bound waste such as discarded fishing nets and plastic from waterways and transforms it into buttery-soft, technical fabrics for modern active lifestyles.





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Every year, 640,000 tonnes of fishing gear are estimated to be abandoned in our oceans, trapping marine life and breaking down into microplastics that threaten ecosystems and coastal communities. For the team behind Orso Activewear, this crisis became a catalyst to rethink how performance apparel is made and what impact it leaves behind. The company's flagship SeaButter collection demonstrates how regenerative design can feel luxurious, function at a high level, and still reduce environmental harm.

"We aspire to build a brand that is socially accountable and trusted, ensuring that every piece of clothing you wear has a net positive impact on the environment and makes you feel good inside and out," said Maria Rossi, co-founder of Orso Activewear. "From how we source our fibres to how we treat workers in our supply chain, we want our customers to see exactly what goes into every garment."

A Canadian Brand with Global Impact





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Proudly Canadian-owned and operated, Orso Activewear is headquartered in Toronto but designed with a global ocean in mind. Through a partnership with CleanHub, the company helps fund waste collection programs in coastal regions of Vietnam, India, and Indonesia, where plastic pollution and ghost nets are a daily reality. These initiatives intercept ocean-bound waste before it enters the water, while also creating fair jobs in underserved communities.

"Over 2 billion people worldwide dispose of their waste in nature due to a lack of collection services. We're taking action by joining forces with CleanHub to bring proper waste collection to coastal regions where it's needed most," notes co-founder Daniel Lee.

Orso Activewear has set a goal to collect more than 26,000 pounds of ocean waste by the end of 2026-the equivalent of over 560,000 plastic bottles. As of 2025, the brand has already surpassed 14,500 pounds collected, putting it well on track to reach its target. Many of these collection roles are filled by women in developing communities, pairing environmental restoration with economic opportunity.

From Ocean to Wardrobe

Behind every pair of leggings or bra is a multi-step process that turns ghost nets into premium textiles. Discarded fishing nets are collected, cleaned, and broken down before being processed into 100% recycled nylon pellets. These pellets are then extruded and spun into high-quality yarns that are softer, stronger, and more flexible than conventional polyester used in much of today's activewear.

By using existing nylon rather than virgin materials, Orso Activewear significantly cuts its resource footprint. Producing leggings from recycled yarns can save up to 70% of the water and carbon emissions typically required for traditional synthetic fabrics. Conventional legging production can use around 750 litres of water per pair; Orso's recycled approach helps bring that number down and keeps plastic out of landfills and oceans.

A Transparent Supply Chain

Transparency is a core pillar of the Orso Activewear model. The brand publicly shares key steps of its supply chain, from fibre production to final garment assembly, through its online commitment to transparency.

Fabrics are produced in facilities certified to standards such as GRS (Global Recycled Standard) and OEKO-TEX, helping ensure materials are genuinely recycled and tested for harmful substances. Manufacturing partners are WRAP-certified or operate under Orso's Code of Conduct, which emphasizes safe working conditions, fair treatment, and compliance with local laws and international labour norms.

"It's your right to know where your clothing is made," states Maria Rossi. "We believe every step of the journey, from the moment we design the product to the moment it reaches you, must be carried out transparently and with care for the environment."

Three Signature Fabrics, One Sustainable Vision

To meet different needs and activities, Orso Activewear has developed three proprietary fabric families, all rooted in recycled content and thoughtful design.

SeaButter - Everyday Performance, Barely-There Feel

The SeaButter collection is the brand's signature line, made from recycled fishing net nylon. Designed for yoga, pilates, and daily wear, it offers a feather-light, "second-skin" sensation with 4-way stretch, quick-dry technology, breathability, and UV protection.

SeaStorm - Support for High-Impact Movement

Built for more intense training and outdoor pursuits, SeaStorm pairs compressive support with softness. With sweat-wicking performance, 4-way stretch, UV protection, and a more supportive hand-feel, it's made for everything from CrossFit sessions to steep mountain hikes. Shoppers can explore the SeaStorm Bra and SeaStorm Pockets for added functionality.

DreamLounge - Fleece that Feels Like a Blanket

The DreamLounge collection uses a heavyweight fleece blend of recycled polyester (from plastic bottles) and cotton. At 410 GSM, these pieces deliver plush warmth and an enveloping feel, designed for rest days, travel, and cozy evenings-without sacrificing style or silhouette.

Growing Roots in Toronto's Distillery District

While Orso Activewear has built a strong online presence at orsoactivewear.com, the brand is also investing in in-person experiences. In Toronto, Orso is expanding its retail footprint in the historic Distillery District, giving shoppers a larger space to discover the full range, feel the fabrics, and understand the story behind each piece.

The retail-first focus reflects the belief that customers should not have to compromise between sustainability, comfort, and performance. By inviting people to touch and try on the products, Orso aims to show that environmentally conscious design can feel as good-or better-than traditional activewear.

Making a Difference, One Legging at a Time

For consumers seeking to align their purchases with their values, Orso Activewear offers a simple proposition: high-quality, high-performance activewear that helps clean up oceans and supports communities, not just gym goals.

"We aspire to build a brand that is socially accountable and trusted. Every piece of clothing you wear has a net positive impact on the environment," explains Daniel Lee, co-founder of Orso Activewear.

"In a world of fast fashion, we're committed to moving in the opposite direction-slower, more thoughtful, and more transparent."

Orso Activewear products are available online at orsoactivewear.com and at the brand's retail location in Toronto's Distillery District.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency