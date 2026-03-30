TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Solar Power Group Inc. and MetaSense Inc. Expand Alliance to Launch Global Training Academy for High-Stakes Industries

New Joint Venture to Establish Online Training Platforms and Future On-Site Technical Classes for Nuclear, AI, and Aerospace Sectors

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG) ("TGI" or the "Company"), a diversified industrial and technology company, and MetaSense Inc., a leader in human capital management, are pleased to announce a significant expansion of their strategic partnership.

As part of a broader mission to secure the future of global infrastructure, the partners are now moving to establish a dedicated Training and Certification Division. This initiative will begin with the launch of a proprietary Online Training School and will eventually expand to include hands-on training classes at TGI's industrial hubs.

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

The new training division is designed to provide a continuous pipeline of certified experts capable of managing TGI's most advanced projects, including Advent City and various Sovereign Energy initiatives.

Key components of the expansion include:

Virtual Learning & Certification: An online platform utilizing MetaSense's proprietary technology to provide specialized training in Agentic AI, robotics, and administrative compliance.

Future Hands-On Technical Classes: Planned on-site training facilities for high-complexity roles, including Small Modular Reactor (SMR) operators and licensed aircraft maintenance engineers.

Operational Project Management: Integration of MetaSense's current staff to supervise these educational workflows and ensure all training meets international regulatory standards.

Management Commentary

"To build the cities of the future, we must first train the workforce that will run them. By launching an online academy and moving toward hands-on technical classes, we are ensuring that TGI projects remain the gold standard for operational excellence." - Samuel Epstein, Chief Operating Officer, TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

"MetaSense has been known for years as a premier platform for human capital. This expansion into formal education and project management allows us to leverage our current staff's expertise to cultivate the next generation of technical leaders." - Jatin V. Mehta, CEO, MetaSense Inc.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. is a diversified holding company focused on sustainable infrastructure, circular economy solutions, and advanced technology integration. Its flagship projects include smart city infrastructure and next-generation automotive manufacturing.

About MetaSense Inc.

MetaSense Inc. is a premier technology staffing firm and human capital platform specializing in high-stakes industries. The company provides proprietary recruitment technologies and expert staff to manage global industrial sectors.

Media Contact:

TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

Email:info@TGIPOWER.com

Website:www.tgipower.com

MetaSense

Website:https://www.metasenseinc.com/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/p/Metasense-Inc-100026666271308/

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/metasenseinc/

X:https://x.com/MetaSenseInc

Email:support@metasenseinc.com

Toll Free: (866) 875-6382

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-solar-power-group-inc.-and-metasense-inc.-expand-alliance-to-launch-global-t-1153399