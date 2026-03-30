Ocean Harvesters: Gulf Menhaden Fishery Earns Global Sustainability Recertification Following Rigorous Independent Audit from Marine Stewardship Council

Independent Study Confirms Minimal Impact on Bycatch, Underscoring Fishery's Sustainable Practices

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / The following was released by Ocean Harvesters and Westbank Fishing:

The Gulf menhaden fishery has earned recertification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), reaffirming its strong environmental performance and science-based management after rigorous, multi-year independent audit. The MSC is the world's leading certification body for sustainable fisheries, and the 2026 recertification provides third-party verification that the fishery continues to meet the highest standards for sustainability, ecosystem health, and effective management.

MSC certifications are valid for five years, with annual surveillance audits to ensure ongoing compliance. A full recertification - including public comment and the opportunity for objections - is required every five years. The Gulf menhaden fishery was first certified in 2019.

The Marine Stewardship Council is an independent, international nonprofit organization that sets the world's leading standard for sustainable fishing. Its certification program is science-based and relies on third-party auditors, transparent public input, and continuous monitoring to ensure fisheries meet the highest benchmarks for environmental performance and accountability.

The MSC assessment examines every dimension of a fishery's performance - from stock health and bycatch rates to environmental impacts and regulatory oversight. Fisheries must meet strict scoring thresholds across all categories, with any deficiencies requiring time-bound corrective action. The Gulf menhaden fishery successfully addressed all prior conditions from its initial certification, demonstrating continuous, measurable improvement.

"Achieving recertification against the MSC Fisheries Standard reflects strong, ongoing stewardship of the resource, including careful monitoring and a clear focus on simultaneously maintaining healthy menhaden populations and protecting the marine ecosystem," said Marin Hawk, Senior Manager Fishery Partnerships, U.S. at the Marine Stewardship Council. "MSC certification is a long-term commitment requiring continuous improvement and accountability, and the Gulf menhaden fishery's performance underscores its dedication to sustainable practices. We commend the fishery and all those involved for helping to safeguard the long-term sustainability of this important fishery."

Gulf menhaden

Menhaden are small, nutrient-rich fish found in abundance along the Gulf Coast and play a critical role in both the marine ecosystem and Louisiana's economy. Harvested using purse seine nets, menhaden are processed into fishmeal and fish oil - essential inputs for aquaculture, U.S. pet food, livestock feed, and human nutrition - valued for their high omega-3 content.

"This recertification is independent, rigorous, and grounded in science - it confirms that our fishery operates responsibly and sustainably," said Francois Kuttel, President and Principal Owner of Westbank Fishing. "Every step we take, from modernized nets to management and reporting practices, is independently verified and publicly accountable, leaving no room for doubt about the fishery's sustainability or its benefit to Louisiana communities and markets."

Economic Impact Across Louisiana

Louisiana's menhaden industry supports more than 2,000 jobs and generates approximately $419 million in annual economic impact, along with $25 million in state and local tax revenue. The industry also purchases more than $62 million in goods and services from businesses across 32 parishes.

The fishery is powered by two Louisiana-based, U.S.-owned-and-operated companies - Westbank Fishing, headquartered in Empire, and Ocean Harvesters, based in Abbeville. Each works with a processing partner - Daybrook Fisheries for Westbank and Omega Protein for Ocean Harvesters - that received the official MSC recertification certificates on behalf of the Gulf menhaden fishery.

MSC recertification enhances global market access for sustainably sourced products, helping protect Louisiana jobs while ensuring the industry remains competitive in international markets increasingly driven by sustainability standards.

Science, Management, and Accountability

"This certification is not just about environmental performance - it's about the people and communities that depend on this fishery," said Ben Landry, Vice President of Ocean Harvesters. "Independent verification confirms the Gulf menhaden stock is abundant, also the fishery is well-managed, and operates environmentally sustainably, reflecting both the health of the menhaden population and the stewardship of our industry."

The MSC standard is built on three core principles: maintaining healthy fish stocks, minimizing environmental impact, and ensuring effective, adaptive management systems. Certification requires third-party review, stakeholder engagement, and ongoing annual audits to ensure continued compliance.

Recent stock assessments and ongoing monitoring consistently show that Gulf menhaden populations remain healthy and are not overfished. The fishery is also recognized for low bycatch rates and efficient harvesting practices.

The Gulf menhaden fishery is among the most tightly regulated in the state, operating under multiple layers of federal and state oversight that hold the fishery accountable on a continuous basis. According to the most recent stock assessment, Gulf menhaden populations are stronger than at any point in the past four decades, with spawning stock biomass more than tripling since the 1990s and fishing mortality declining significantly.

Bycatch Study Reinforces Findings

Recertification follows the release of a landmark, state-funded bycatch study, which found the menhaden industry accounts for just 3.4 percent of red drum removals, compared to 96.6 percent attributed to recreational fishing. The findings underscore the Gulf menhaden fishery's limited ecological impact and adherence to regulatory limits and reinforce that the industry's impact is already monitored, measured, and publicly accountable.

Looking Ahead

The recertification comes as global demand for sustainable seafood inputs continues to grow, particularly in aquaculture and animal nutrition markets.

"Our ability to maintain this certification depends on a consistent commitment to data, transparency, and responsible management," said Kuttel. "We've shown that when a fishery follows strict science-based standards, we can deliver both environmental and economic outcomes - a level of accountability that not all user groups are held to."

With MSC recertification secured, the Gulf menhaden fishery continues to serve as a global model for sustainability - supporting healthy ecosystems, strong coastal communities, and critical U.S. supply chains - with accountability that is proven, measured, and independently verified.

Attached are the official MSC certificates awarded to Daybrook Fisheries (processing partner for Westbank Fishing) and Omega Protein (processing partner for Ocean Harvesters).

About Ocean Harvesters

Ocean Harvesters owns and operates a fleet of more than 30 fishing vessels in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The company's purse-seine fishing operation is exclusively engaged in the harvest of menhaden, a small, nutrient-dense fish used to produce fish meal, fish oil, and fish solubles. Both its Atlantic and Gulf Menhaden fisheries are certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. Committed to responsible fishing operations, Ocean Harvesters is proud to be heir to a fishing legacy that extends nearly 150 years.

About Westbank Fishing

Westbank Fishing is a U.S.-owned-and-operated leader in the Gulf menhaden fishery, headquartered in Empire, Louisiana. The company's 12-vessel fleet operates under a global sustainability certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), ensuring the long-term health of the marine ecosystem. By delivering 100% of its catch to Daybrook Fisheries, Westbank helps support 400 jobs, make the partnership the largest employer in southern Plaquemines Parish.

PRESS CONTACTS

Ocean Harvesters

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 595-1212

contact@stoveboat.com

Westbank Fishing

Hayne Rainey

hrainey@bmfcomms.com

Marine Stewardship Council

Jackie Marks

Senior PR & Communications Manager, US

Jackie.Marks@msc.org

msc.org

SOURCE: Ocean Harvesters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/gulf-menhaden-fishery-earns-global-sustainability-recertification-foll-1153358