Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Small businesses and independent creators now have access to enterprise-level video content capabilities without enterprise budgets, thanks to Frameish, a new AI-powered platform that transforms static photos into professional video content in under 60 seconds.

Traditional video marketing has long been the domain of large corporations with substantial production budgets. According to WebFX's Video Production Cost Guide , professional video production costs range from $1,200 to $50,000 per finished minute, depending on quality and complexity. These barriers have left small businesses unable to compete in an increasingly video-dominated social media landscape.

"We're democratizing video content creation," said Proctor Trivette of Frameish. "The same motion effects and production quality that cost large companies thousands of dollars per video are now available to solo entrepreneurs at a fraction of the cost."

The platform eliminates traditional video production barriers entirely. Users need no editing skills, no expensive equipment, and no production teams. The process takes three simple steps: upload a photo, describe the desired motion effect, and download the finished video - all in under 60 seconds.

According to Wyzowl's 2026 Video Marketing Report, while 91% of businesses use video marketing, 21% of non-users cite "not knowing where to start" and 17% cite cost as primary barriers to adoption.

Traditional video production challenges for small businesses:

Professional videographer fees: $1,000-$10,000 per project

Video editing software: $20-$80 monthly subscriptions

Learning curve: Months to achieve proficiency

Production time: Days to weeks per video

"Small businesses can now produce dozens of videos in the time it would take to plan a single traditional video shoot," Trivette explained. "Speed becomes their competitive advantage."

The platform's impact extends beyond cost savings. By enabling rapid video content creation, small businesses can match the publishing velocity of larger competitors and respond to trending topics in real-time - capabilities previously reserved for brands with dedicated content teams.

HubSpot's State of Marketing Report reveals that 88% of marketers say video marketing provides positive ROI, and 92% of marketers who use video say it's an important part of their strategy.

"This isn't just about saving money," said Trivette. "It's about giving small businesses the tools to compete and win in the attention economy. Every photo they already have becomes a potential marketing asset."

Frameish is available now at https://frameish.com with pricing designed specifically for small business budgets and a 100% money-back guarantee.

About Frameish

Frameish is a Richmond, VA-based content transformation platform that helps businesses and creators convert static photos into engaging video content in under 60 seconds. The company's mission is to democratize video content creation by eliminating traditional barriers of cost, complexity, and time. For more information, visit https://frameish.com.

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Source: Jeremy McGilvrey