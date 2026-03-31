Otsego, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Northwood Outdoor Services, a full-service landscape design, installation, and outdoor living company serving the Northwest Minneapolis Metro, today announced the official relocation of its headquarters to 14280 87th St NE, Otsego, MN 55330. The move follows the January 2025 acquisition of Northwood Outdoor Services by Benjamin Leagjeld and Ally Kongshaug, who have spent the past year building on the company's established reputation while expanding its presence across Rogers, Otsego, Elk River, Dayton, Champlin, Maple Grove, and surrounding Northwest Metro communities.

Prior to the acquisition, Benjamin brought years of hands-on experience in the landscaping industry from his background in southern Minnesota. Recognizing the sustained demand for quality landscape design and outdoor living construction in the Northwest Metro, he and Ally made the decision to acquire Northwood Outdoor Services and invest fully in the region - a commitment now made permanent with the relocation of the company's headquarters to Otsego.





Northwood Outdoor Services Under New Ownership, Relocates Headquarters to Otsego, MN to Better Serve Rogers and the Northwest Metro



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"When we took over Northwood, we knew this was the community we wanted to build for long-term," said Benjamin Leagjeld, Owner of Northwood Outdoor Services. "Moving our headquarters to Otsego isn't just a logistical decision - it's us putting down roots here. Homeowners in Rogers, Otsego, and across the Northwest Metro deserve a team that's truly local, and now we are."

Since the acquisition, Northwood Outdoor Services has continued to deliver residential landscape design and installation, hardscaping, patio and outdoor living construction, and commercial snow services throughout the Northwest Metro. The new Otsego location positions the team closer to its core service area, improving response times and enabling continued growth as demand for professional landscape and outdoor living services in the region increases heading into the 2026 season. Homeowners and property managers can also follow Northwood Outdoor Services on Facebook for project updates and seasonal announcements.

Homeowners and property managers in Rogers, Otsego, Elk River, Champlin, Maple Grove, and the surrounding Northwest Metro areas are encouraged to contact Northwood Outdoor Services to schedule a design consultation.

About Northwood Outdoor Services

Northwood Outdoor Services is a full-service landscape design, installation, and outdoor living company headquartered in Otsego, MN, serving residential and commercial clients throughout the Northwest Minneapolis Metro. Under the ownership of Benjamin Leagjeld and Ally Kongshaug, Northwood designs and builds landscape installations, hardscapes, patios, and outdoor living spaces for homeowners across Rogers, Otsego, Elk River, Maple Grove, and surrounding communities, and provides commercial snow services throughout the region.

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Source: GetFeatured