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PR Newswire
31.03.2026 00:36 Uhr
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HIGH VIBE WOMEN SELLS 100+ OCTOBER EVENT TICKETS IN TWO WEEKS AS DEMAND GROWS FOR WOMEN'S BUSINESS COMMUNITIES ACROSS CANADA

High Vibe Women events consistently bring together over 200 women from across North America at each of its bi-annual gatherings, with previous events selling out and attracting entrepreneurs and professionals who are actively building and scaling their businesses. Designed to move beyond traditional networking, the events create structured environments where attendees form meaningful relationships that lead to collaborations, partnerships, and long-term growth. Past speakers have included Gemma Bonham-Carter, Kim Fitzpatrick (Lumina Legacy), Vanessa Bowen (Mintworthy), and Marina Middleton (Create & Cultivate), reflecting a lineup that blends local leadership with broader industry influence.

"We started High Vibe Women because, as we were building and scaling our own businesses, we couldn't find spaces that reflected the level of conversation and connection we were looking for," says Kristina Bartold, Co-Founder of High Vibe Women. "What we've seen since then is just how quickly women respond to it. Events continue to sell out, and this October event reaching over 100 ticket sales within two weeks is a clear signal that women in business are actively seeking more intentional, community-driven environments."

With more than six months until the event, the October 22, 2026 gathering is already over 50% sold. Tickets are available to purchase at: https://www.highvibewomen.ca/october-2026-event

ABOUT HIGH VIBE WOMEN

High Vibe Women is a Canadian-based community and event series for female entrepreneurs who are done with surface-level networking. Built on the belief that real growth happens through real relationships, its events bring together ambitious, like-minded women in rooms designed for connection, collaboration, and expansion. From intimate dinners to full-day experiences, High Vibe Women creates spaces where women feel seen, supported, and inspired-and where the right conversations can change everything.

Media Contact:
Kristina Bartold
High Vibe Women
hello@highvibewomen.ca
(519)496-6426

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2946170/HVW_MainDay.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-vibe-women-sells-100-october-event-tickets-in-two-weeks-as-demand-grows-for-womens-business-communities-across-canada-302729202.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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