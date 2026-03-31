The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is urging governments meeting in Yaoundé, Cameroon, at the WTO 14th Ministerial Conference to ensure the continuation of the longstanding moratorium on certain intellectual property disputes-known as "non-violation complaints"-under the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

This moratorium has helped protect countries from WTO challenges for using TRIPS flexibilities to prioritize public health over patent protections. Letting it lapse would create damaging uncertainty for global health policy at a critical moment.

Generic medicines-enabled by TRIPS flexibilities such as compulsory licensing-have been central to expanding access to HIV treatment, helping drive down prices dramatically and enabling the scale-up of treatment for millions of people worldwide. But this is not just about HIV. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the consequences of limited access to medicines, vaccines, and health technologies, particularly for low- and middle-income countries. Preserving policy space for governments to act in the public interest remains essential across diseases and future health emergencies alike.

"At a time of growing global uncertainty, countries must retain the ability to act decisively to protect public health," said AHF President Michael Weinstein. "Ensuring the continuation of the moratorium is critical to safeguarding access to affordable medicines and health technologies. WTO members should reinforce-not weaken-the flexibilities that have proven essential in responding to HIV, COVID-19, and future public health challenges."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation(AHF), the world's largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization, provides cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to more than 2.8 million individuals across 50 countries, including the U.S. and in Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region, and Eastern Europe. In January 2025, AHF received the MLK, Jr. Social Justice Award, The King Center's highest recognition for an organization leading work in the social justice arena. To learn more about AHF, visit us online at AIDShealth.org, find us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

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Contacts:

US MEDIA CONTACT:

Ged Kenslea, Senior Director, Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1833 work +1.323.791.5526 mobile

gedk@aidshealth.org

Denys Nazarov, MA, Director of Global Policy and Communications, AHF

+1 323.308.1829

denys.nazarov@aidshealth.org