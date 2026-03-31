Salinas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Reservoir today officially opened Reservoir Farms - Salinas, its flagship on-farm innovation hub for specialty crops, turning its vision for an on-farm agtech innovation center into a working reality. The new site features multiple innovation barns and 24 acres of dedicated commercial test fields, creating the most concentrated ecosystem of technology leaders, growers, and startups anywhere in agriculture to rapidly scale solutions for global food production challenges.

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Key Takeaways:

Reservoir today officially opened Reservoir Farms - Salinas, its flagship on-farm innovation hub for specialty crops, turning its vision for an on-farm agtech innovation center into a working reality.

The new Reservoir Farms site features multiple innovation barns and 24 acres of dedicated commercial test fields, creating the most concentrated ecosystem of technology leaders, growers, and startups anywhere in agriculture to rapidly scale solutions for global food production challenges.

Reservoir partners-including John Deere, Western Growers, the State of California, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Netafim, Tanimura & Antle, Naturipe Berry Growers, Hartnell College, and others-are contributing equipment, agronomic expertise, workforce programming, and R&D support to help turn promising ideas into tools that work on commercial farms today.







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ABOUT RESERVOIR:



Reservoir is an agricultural innovation center and venture capital fund focused on helping agtech startups succeed where agriculture happens-in the field. Reservoir Farms are the world's first on-farm robotics innovation centers, starting in the Salinas Valley and expanding to other key regions across California and the American West. Reservoir VC backs startups solving real problems in high-value crops and the rugged physical AI stack. By combining R&D space, hands-on grower input, and early-stage capital, Reservoir helps turn promising ideas into tools for the growers who feed the world. Learn more at https://reservoir.co.

Source: Reservoir

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290566

Source: Reportable, Inc.