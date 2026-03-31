Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Credo Resources Inc. ("Credo" or the "Company") announces the termination, by mutual agreement of both parties, of its previously announced amalgamation agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, 1001033383 Ontario Inc. ("Credo Subco"), and SkyKove International Ltd. ("SkyKove"). The agreement has been terminated in accordance with its terms, further to the Company's initial announcement regarding this transaction dated December 24, 2024.

As a result, Credo will not proceed with the proposed amalgamation of SkyKove by Credo Subco. The Company is actively evaluating alternative business opportunities and acquisition targets.

Credo is an unlisted reporting issuer in good standing under the Securities Act (Quebec). The Company currently has 11,688,753 common shares issued and outstanding, with no warrants or stock options outstanding.

The statements made in this Press Release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the companies' expectations and projections.

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Source: Credo Resources Inc.