Platform Update Reflects 20-Place Rise in GSER Ranking

The Union of Kansai Governments has refreshed the Kansai Startup Ecosystem portal, strengthening the region's global communication platform for startups and deep tech.

At the same time, the "DeepTech Frontier Kansai" website has also been updated, further enhancing international visibility for Kansai's rapidly growing deep tech ecosystem.

Kansai's startup ecosystem has demonstrated steady growth in recent years. The ecosystem's total value expanded from USD 2.68 billion in 2023 to USD 3.23 billion in 2025. In addition, Kansai rose 20 places in the Global Startup Ecosystem Ranking (GSER) published by Startup Genome, climbing from 99th in 2023 to 79th in 2025, and early-stage funding reached USD 124 million

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Kansai's Strength in Deep Tech

Kansai represents a rare ecosystem where fundamental research and industrial application coexist in close geographic proximity, and its concentration of universities, research institutions, and advanced manufacturing industries serves as a key driver of ecosystem growth.

The region has strong global competitiveness across several key fields, including:

• Life Sciences (regenerative medicine, drug discovery, medical devices)

• Green Tech (next-generation energy, storage batteries, and advanced materials)

• Advanced Digital Technologies (AI, quantum computing, robotics, Web3)

University-originated research is increasingly being commercialized through startups, reinforcing Kansai's position as a research-driven deep tech ecosystem

Bridging the Visibility Gap

Despite its growth, Kansai remains relatively underrecognized on the global stage compared with similarly sized economic regions around the world. It is therefore important to communicate the region's achievements more strategically to global audiences, including the number of startups created and the amount of funding raised, and to further enhance its international visibility.

Strengthening Global Outreach: DeepTech Frontier Kansai

In response to these challenges, the Union of Kansai Governments announced its strategic direction for international communication at the Osaka Climate Innovation Forum, held during the Global Startup Crossroads Osaka event on September 18, 2025.

This initiative led to the development of the Kansai Startup Ecosystem Communication Strategy (2025-2029)

Under the "DeepTech Frontier Kansai" brand, the region is strengthening its global presence through:

• Driving brand awareness and engagement for DeepTech Frontier Kansai

• Curating information on regional startups and their strategic potential

• Leveraging global databases to boost international visibility and outreach

The strategy organizes startup funding data, valuation metrics, and research achievements into a structured and continuously updated English-language communication framework.

Entering a New Phase of Global Engagement

Kansai is now accelerating its connections with international investors and global innovation networks, with deep tech at the core of this effort.

The updated websites serve as foundational platforms for visualizing the region's ecosystem and creating tangible opportunities for global collaboration.

Through these initiatives, Kansai aims to deepen dialogue with global investors, corporations, and ecosystem partners, marking the beginning of a new phase in its growth as an internationally connected deep tech hub.

Learn More

Kansai Startup Ecosystem Portal

https://kansai-startup-ecosystem.com/en/

DeepTech Frontier Kansai

https://osaka-startup.com/deeptech-frontier/en/

About Union of Kansai Governments

The Union of Kansai Governments is a regional administrative organization comprising eight prefectures-Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Shiga, Nara, Wakayama, Tottori, and Tokushima-and four designated cities: Kyoto, Osaka, Sakai, and Kobe. The organization promotes cross-regional policy coordination to enhance economic development and global competitiveness across the Kansai region.

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Contacts:

Union of Kansai Governments

Contact: Regional Industrial Promotion Bureau

Media Contact

Osaka Business Development Agency

Startup Support Division (Osaka Innovation Hub)

Email: ohclub@innovation-osaka.jp

TEL: +81-6-6359-3004