IBF Law Group Attorneys Unite to Combat Workplace Discrimination and Harassment

Though they are not launching a new firm, this collaboration, operating under the IBF Law Group umbrella, signifies their shared commitment to tackling workplace discrimination and harassment through the combined resources and expertise of three prominent legal professionals. Each attorney comes from a unique background, yet they all share a common mission to address the pressing social issues that disproportionately affect marginalized communities.

Sheree Wright, co-counsel at IBF Law Group, has built an impressive career in immigration law, family law, and employment discrimination. A graduate of DePaul University with a degree in Political Science, Wright began her legal career as an investigator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). During her tenure with the EEOC, she worked on high-profile discrimination cases in Fortune 500 companies, providing her with a wealth of knowledge on how systemic discrimination can affect individuals in the workplace. Her career has been driven by a commitment to social justice, and in addition to her legal work, she co-founded The Wright Way Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing poverty and homelessness in Jamaica, while offering resources to underprivileged youths.

Wright's belief in the power of the legal system as a tool for positive change has shaped much of her career. She also serves as a volunteer with Mi Familia Vota, a national organization focused on civic engagement in Latino, immigrant, and allied communities. Through these volunteer efforts, Wright strives to foster political awareness, voter participation, and the rights of marginalized communities. Wright has been recognized as one of Arizona's National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 attorneys for her exceptional legal career and dedication to advocating for marginalized communities.

Cortney Walters, who brings her trial expertise to the IBF Law Group co-counsel team, is a Florida-based trial attorney and the founder of The Law Office of Cortney E. Walters, PLLC. A proud graduate of Howard University, Walters began her legal career as a public defender, advocating for individuals navigating an often unjust criminal legal system. She now focuses on civil rights and personal injury law and is a passionate advocate for justice. Walters has been recognized as one of South Florida's 40 Under 40 honorees and as a National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 attorney. Her commitment to justice has earned her a stellar reputation for providing passionate and compassionate representation. Walters focuses her practice on holding accountable those who perpetuate discrimination or negligence, advocating for equity and fairness for individuals facing personal and professional challenges.

Walters' dedication to civil rights and social justice extends beyond her legal practice. Her work reflects a commitment to bringing about systemic change and holding perpetrators accountable, making her an influential figure in the legal community. She actively advocates for broader societal changes that empower marginalized communities and ensure that individuals have the legal support they need to fight for their rights.

Chloé Woods rounds out the IBF Law Group co-counsel collaboration as an attorney and U.S. Air Force veteran with a deep commitment to public service. Her career has spanned both government and nonprofit legal work, with notable roles such as Assistant Attorney General at the Arizona Attorney General's Office and Executive Director & General Counsel for the Virgin Islands Bar Association. Woods is also a former National Chair of the National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, a role that saw her influence the future of the legal profession. Her outstanding contributions to public service earned her the Arizona Black Bar "Rising Star" Award, among other accolades.

Woods' leadership in the legal community is reflected in her passion for shaping a more inclusive and equitable legal profession. Her background in both the public and private sectors has equipped her with a unique perspective on legal advocacy, and she continues to be a tireless advocate for justice, equality, and the strengthening of community ties.

The collaboration between these three distinguished IBF Law Group attorneys offers a unique opportunity for clients to benefit from a broad range of legal expertise and advocacy. By coming together, they hope to shine a spotlight on critical issues such as workplace discrimination, gender inequality, and harassment, and to provide individuals with the support they need to seek justice.

Though the attorneys cannot promise specific outcomes, IBF Law Group remains committed to offering experienced, thoughtful representation and expert counsel to those affected by workplace discrimination and harassment. Their ongoing work aims to make a significant difference both in the courtroom and in the communities they serve, ensuring that individuals can seek justice and hold those who perpetrate discrimination accountable.

About IBF Law Group

IBF Law Group is a distinguished legal practice committed to advancing civil rights, employment law, and social justice. Sheree Wright, Cortney Walters, and Chloé Woods are experienced attorneys who have joined forces under IBF Law Group to co-counsel on workplace discrimination and harassment cases. With decades of combined legal experience, their collaborative work focuses on civil rights, employment law, and social justice. Each attorney brings a unique perspective and a shared passion for advancing equity and advocating for marginalized communities. Together, they are dedicated to providing expert legal representation while working toward long-term change in the fight against discrimination and harassment.

Media Contact

Country: United States of America

Media Contact: Jeanie Alvarez

Company: IBF Law Group

Email: media@ibflaw.com

Phone Number: 602-833-1110

Website: www.ibflaw.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. IBF Law Group is committed to providing high-quality legal representation; however, specific outcomes in legal matters cannot be guaranteed. Individuals seeking legal assistance are encouraged to consult with a qualified attorney to discuss their unique circumstances.

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