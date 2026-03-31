

EQS Newswire / 31/03/2026 / 09:31 UTC+8

According to Zhitong Finance App, despite mounting challenges in 2025, including aggressive price cuts by Chinese OEMs and intensifying competition, Wuling Motors (00305.HK) delivered a resilient performance underpinned by a diversified business portfolio and effective strategy execution. During the reporting period, Wuling Motors (the Group) recorded a total revenue of RMB 8.25 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 3.8%. Its net profit reached RMB 172 million, up 54.3% year-on-year, while the profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB 78.99 million, marking a year-on-year increase of 56.0% and suggesting a notable improvement in overall profitability. As the Group's "anchor" business, the automotive parts segment achieved a full-year revenue of RMB 5.788 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.0%. The operating profit from this segment rose to RMB 185 million, up 20.3% year-on-year. Within its existing business foundation, the Group continued to expand new business with core customers including SGMW, Chery and Great Wall Motors, and secured 61 product supply orders across multiple key models of SGMW. For incremental markets, the Group successfully entered the supply chain systems of eight OEMs, including Seres AITO, SAIC Maxus and GAC Group, while actively engaging with emerging players such as Xpeng and Xiaomi on technical solution development. Meanwhile, the automotive power supply system segment turned profitable, delivering a full-year revenue of RMB 1.815 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 4.5%. The Group continued to optimize its manufacturing footprint, strategically adding two production bases (Rizhao and Wuxi) in China, while advancing the preparation of its Vietnam facility to accelerate penetration into overseas markets, including Southeast Asia. In the high-end sector, the Group's self-developed products, such as the 194-platform three-in-one electric drive axle and the high-power coaxial axle, achieved meaningful reductions in both cost and weight through highly integrated design. With industry leading NVH performance, these products have been supplied to OEMs including Great Wall Motors, JAC and Changan Kaicheng. Beyond the steady growth of its core businesses, Wuling Motors is accelerating its expansion into high-potential emerging segments. The unmanned logistics industry is currently transitioning from technical validation to large-scale commercialization, while facing challenges related to mass production capabilities and increasingly stringent regulatory requirements. These challenges underscore the Group's core competitive strengths. The Group holds a market share exceeding 50% in key chassis components such as drive axles for urban logistics vehicles. Leveraging years of experience supplying urban and inter-city commercial vehicles, the Group has established mature technical pathways, sufficient production capacity and effective cost control that meet the cost reduction demands of logistics operators. In addition, the Group has comprehensive automotive-grade R&D and system integration capabilities. Building on its deep technical expertise and market insight, Wuling Motors established Yuancore Drive in November 2025, focusing on the R&D, production and system integration of drive-by-wire chassis and low-speed intelligent autonomous vehicles. A series of products has since been developed, and a strategic cooperation agreement has been signed with Desay Battery to accelerate commercialization. By further strengthening its traditional businesses while deepening its presence in emerging segments, Wuling Motors has established a clear growth matrix guided by its diversification strategy. As the automotive industry undergoes rapid transformation, the Group is charting a distinctive upgrade path, supported by its technological capabilities and manufacturing strengths. 31/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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