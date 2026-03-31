Ardingly College Vietnam Announces Official Launch, Pioneering the British Boarding School Model Amid Southeast Asia's International Education Boom

Beyond academics, students engage in enrichment programmes, interdisciplinary projects and career exploration initiatives designed to foster curiosity and motivation. The programme also emphasises entrepreneurship, innovation and real-world exposure, helping students develop adaptability, critical thinking and communication skills.

Students are encouraged to become socially responsible global citizens through community engagement and exposure to diverse perspectives, while maintaining a strong sense of local identity.

Long-term Vision

Ardingly College Vietnam aims to become a leading British boarding school in Southeast Asia, attracting students from Vietnam, China, and other countries in Southeast and East Asia.

The official launch marks not only the establishment of a new institution but also a meaningful step in Vietnam's integration into the global education landscape.

Media Contact

Ms. Nguyen Mai Anh

Email: maianh.nguyen@kninvests.com

Tel: +84971082001

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