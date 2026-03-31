HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Bringing artificial intelligence from the laboratory to a broad spectrum of industries-particularly in the B2B market-demands that AI companies overcome a formidable set of challenges: how to precisely match complex, ever-evolving business scenarios; how to achieve scalable delivery; and how to establish a sustainable business model.



Extreme Vision, based in Qingdao, Shandong, has delivered its answer through a compelling set of metrics. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had completed over 6,000 projects, recorded a product repurchase rate exceeding 80%, and served more than 100 industries, including manufacturing, energy, retail, and transportation. Revenue grew from RMB101.6 million in 2022 to RMB257.3 million in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 59.2%. The Company turned profitable in 2024.



A Platform-based Approach to Tackling the Fragmentation Challenge



Extreme Vision was founded by three entrepreneurs born in the 1990s: Mr. Chan Chan Kit, Ms. Luo Yun, and Mr. Chen Shuo. Mr. Chan Chan Kit holds a direct stake of 16.05% in the Company and serves as its largest shareholder, legal representative, chairman of the board, executive director, and general manager. The three founders, all alumni of Sun Yat-sen University, first conceived the idea of starting a business during their undergraduate studies.



'The biggest challenge in the B2B market is fragmentation,' Mr. Chan once noted. Different industries, different enterprises, and even different production processes within the same company all have vastly different AI requirements. If each scenario requires developing algorithms from scratch, the cost is prohibitive, the timeline is protracted, and scaling becomes virtually impossible. This is precisely the 'B2B chasm' that many AI companies struggle to cross. Based on this insight, Extreme Vision pioneered the AI Vision Algorithm Marketplace.



As of September 30, 2025, Extreme Vision's algorithm marketplace has launched 1,517 algorithms, including 1,369 algorithms co-developed with third-party developers. Covering application scenarios in over 100 industries, the platform has served more than 3,000 customers and delivered over 6,000 projects since its establishment. Notably, the product repurchase rate has exceeded 80%, reflecting the strong standardization of its solutions and robust market recognition.



Self-developed AI infrastructure empowers efficient implementation. The Company's self-developed AI infrastructure enables efficient algorithm development and rapid solution development. On the one hand, leveraging its self-developed full-stack technology platform, Extreme Vision has built an industry-leading AI infrastructure that covers the entire lifecycle, including data annotation, model training, algorithm development, algorithm testing and inference deployment. On the other hand, the integrated tool engines within its AI development infrastructure significantly lowering the barriers to algorithm development and drastically reducing the time required for customized algorithm development.



Multi-industry Implementation: Project Practice as a Driver for Healthy Growth



Leveraging its platform-based capabilities, Extreme Vision has applied its technology to real-world business scenarios across various sectors, delivering actionable and reusable solutions.



In terms of industrial manufacturing, Extreme Vision deployed an EHS+AI intelligent monitoring system for CR Beer. By implementing 25 categories of risk-identification algorithms, the system accurately captures risk scenarios such as the improper wearing of safety ropes and goggles, hoisting operations, and unauthorized personnel intrusion during equipment operation. This has successfully transformed traditional passive safety management into proactive, real-time, and automated risk control.



In terms of environmental and energy sectors, Extreme Vision has built an intelligent security management platform, 'Halo Guard' for China Everbright Environmental Energy. Equipped with nearly 30 AI vision algorithms for safety management and control, the platform conducts real-time monitoring of high-risk operational scenarios such as unloading platforms and burning zones, significantly enhancing operational safety.



In the higher education sector, Extreme Vision has jointly established the 'Artificial Intelligence Comprehensive Practice Center' with the School of Smart City at Beijing Union University. Leveraging its Extreme Flow platform, the Company supports algorithm teaching and research in universities, helping to cultivate AI talent.



In the transportation and mobility sector, Extreme Vision has identified new application scenarios for large model solutions. Using large model technologies, the Company has generated autonomous driving simulation scenario data and conducted hallucination detection for a leading automotive retailer, helping the client reduce reliance on real-world road data collection and optimize the R&D process.



These projects not only demonstrate the breadth and depth of Extreme Vision's technology implementation but also collectively underpin the Company's sustained growth. Each successfully delivered project generates experience and reusable modules for future projects, creating a virtuous cycle that contributes to a product repurchase rate of over 80%.



Profitability Continuously Validated, Large Model Emerges as a New Growth Driver



As its commercial value continues to be validated, Extreme Vision's profitability has also shown strong growth momentum. The Company's revenue grew from RMB101.6 million in 2022 to RMB257.3 million in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.2%. The gross profit margin improved from 30.6% in 2022 to 40.2% in 2024. The Company recorded a profit of RMB8.71 million in 2024, making it one of the few profitable AI vision companies in China. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company achieved revenue of RMB136.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 71.7%, with the gross profit margin further rising to 44.9%.



Notably, the large model solutions launched by the Company in 2024 contributed RMB62.12 million in revenue, accounting for 24.1% of total revenue. This has become a new growth driver and is expected to unlock further market opportunities.



In terms of R&D investment, the Company continued to increase its efforts. R&D expenditure reached RMB44.82 million in 2024, an increase of 22.6% compared to 2023. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had a professional team of 101 R&D personnel. According to the Prospectus, the Company intends to use approximately 60.0% of the net proceeds from the IPO (HK$260.6 million) to enhance R&D capabilities, including the construction of large models and AI infrastructure, as well as the upgrade of AI-PaaS middleware.



Broad Market Prospects: The Platform Flywheel Accelerates



Industry prospects are promising. According to Frost & Sullivan, the market size of China's emerging enterprise-level computer vision solutions is projected to grow from RMB11.1 billion in 2024 to RMB97.0 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 54.3%. This represents an almost eightfold increase in market size over the next five years, indicating strong inherent growth potential in the sector.



As large models gain traction globally, market expectations for AI have been further elevated. However, in the B2B market, no matter how cutting-edge the technology is, it must ultimately return to the simple logic of 'usability, practicality, and cost controllability.' Extreme Vision's experience shows that a competitive edge for AI companies lies not only in technological leadership but also in the ability to develop standardized solutions for complex industrial scenarios and scale them through platforms and ecosystems.



From algorithms to applications, from project delivery to customer retention, Extreme Vision has remained committed to its mission of pushing technological boundaries and harnessing technology for good'building an AI flywheel that continuously generates commercial value. As AI technology permeates all industries, from industrial safety and energy inspection to retail operations, the demand for fragmented long-tail scenarios continues to emerge, positioning Extreme Vision for accelerated growth. However, whether it can continuously increase market share and improve cash flow amid fierce competition remains a core challenge post-listing.







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