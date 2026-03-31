Issuer: TK Elevator GmbH / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Media Statement



31.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf (Germany), March 31, 2026 - TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, announces that the company and its shareholders are setting the course for the future of the company. No decision has yet been taken. An initial public offering (IPO) is one of the strategic options. ABOUT TK ELEVATOR TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, including design, installation, and maintenance of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators - including multi-brand modernization and service any place, any time. With TK Elevator's AI and digital solutions there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.2 billion in fiscal year 2024/2025. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE - Move Beyond. PRESS CONTACT

Amy Flécher, amy.flecher@tkelevator.com , +49 162 616 9953

TK Elevator GmbH, press@tkelevator.com , tkelevator.com Disclaimer This announcement is not and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer for sale or subscription of or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities of or make an investment in TK Elevator Topco GmbH (the "Company") or any other entity in any jurisdiction, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, in particular, it must not be used in making any investment decision. Neither this announcement nor the publication in which it is contained is for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America, including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia (the "United States"), Canada, Australia or Japan. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, subscribed, used, pledged, resold, allotted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offer of the securities in the United States. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," or "should," or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company accepts no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.



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