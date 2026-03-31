The U.S. Department of Energy is deploying a research framework across four national laboratories to harden the domestic power grid against digital vulnerabilities as solar deployment accelerates. USA The U.S. Department of Energy has launched the Securing Solar for the Grid (S2G) research project. The initiative represents a strategic pivot toward achieving the highest level of cybersecurity maturity for distributed energy resources. Led by the National Laboratory of the Rookies in collaboration with Sandia, Pacific Northwest, and Idaho National Laboratories, the project addresses the entire ...

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