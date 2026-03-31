Premier Energies Ltd has commenced trial production at its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana. The new facility produces G12R TOPCon modules with zero busbar (0BB) architecture. India Premier Energies Ltd has commenced trial production at its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana. The plant produces G12R TOPCon modules with zero-busbar (0BB) architecture. With this new factory, the company's total solar module manufacturing capacity has surpassed 10 GW. Spread across 75 acres, the facility features automated manufacturing lines ...

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