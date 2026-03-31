Enhancements Extend to Regnology Supervisory Hub, accelerating the Straight-Through-Reporting (STR) vision

Regnology, a global leading provider at the intersection of regulatory, risk, finance and supervisory technology, today announced the evolution of Ascend, the next-generation Regnology platform. This landmark release introduces a powerful agentic AI layer to the Regnology platform and formally integrates the Regnology Supervisory Hub (RSH) into the Ascend ecosystem.

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Launched in late 2025, Ascend is the catalyst of Regnology's Straight-Through-Reporting (STR) vision. The initial rollout empowered financial institutions with RRH Ascend delivering intelligent data governance for proactive quality assurance, predictive insights to anticipate regulatory demands, powerful automation to execute complex workflows, and contextual collaboration for seamless human oversight.

"Our position at the nexus of risk, regulation, and finance gives Regnology a unique vantage point to support the industry's evolution," said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. "Our next-gen Ascend platform is the engine of a paradigm shift transforming compliance into a single strategic command center where high-quality data, continuous insight, and intelligent orchestration converge."

With the new AI-agentic orchestration layer, Ascend transforms regulatory reporting and financial oversight into adaptive, intelligent, and automated processes. Built on Regnology's unified RGD data foundation, AI agents embedded within the Regnology platform will continuously manage workflows, analyze regulatory data and generate advanced and contextually accurate insights. Operating on a consistent, high-quality data model, enables these agents to strengthen both institutional reporting and supervisory understanding.

The Ascend platform now supercharges RSH across the entire oversight lifecycle. Workflow agents automate data collection, validation, and examinations, while real-time analytics agents surface critical Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and interpret everything from granular indicators to narrative reports. By consolidating these capabilities on a trusted unified platform that operationalizes STR, RSH Ascend enables a more autonomous supervisory operating model delivering faster oversight cycles, higher efficiency, and significantly stronger risk anticipation.

"Ascend was designed as the foundation for a new era of regulatory reporting -bringing automation, transparency, and intelligence to the core of the financial operating model," said Linda Middleditch, Chief Product Officer at Regnology. "By extending agentic AI to both regulators and the regulated on a trusted RGD data backbone, we empower the industry to move from reactive reporting to continuous intelligence for faster decisions and more resilient oversight."

Regnology will progressively onboard all its entire solution offering to the agentic-AI enabled Ascend platform, helping accelerate the industry's transition toward full realization of the STR vision.

About Regnology

Regnology is a recognized leader in regulatory, risk, tax, and finance reporting technology- connecting regulators and the regulated across more than 100 countries. Our unique position enables us to span the full spectrum of industry needs, delivering solutions that address both oversight and compliance requirements to a broad range of clients, including global Tier 1 banks, local and regional institutions, corporates, insurers, and authorities.

With presence in over 30 countries and deep local expertise, Regnology combines a truly global approach with an understanding of regional regulatory requirements. Our unified data model and "map once, report many" methodology ensure consistency, auditability, and scalability across jurisdictions, while our modular, cloud-native solutions empower clients to achieve compliance, unlock enterprise-wide insights, and future-proof their operations.

Regnology's leadership is underpinned by fast-paced growth and a front-running approach to innovation, continually investing in automation, AI, and domain expertise to deliver future-ready solutions.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net.

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Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi Chief Marketing Officer

Email: mireille.adebiyi@regnology.net