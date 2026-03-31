Dr. Selwyn Ho takes over from Matthieu Coutet, Partner at Sofinnova Partners, who will move into the role of Chair of the Board at Signadori Bio

Transition follows promising pre-clinical proof of concept data demonstrating potent cancer cell killing across multiple cancer types using Signadori Bio's core immunotherapy technology, engineering monocytes to express P21 (CDKN1A), a master regulator of myeloid anti-tumour activity

Signadori Bio, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation, off-the shelf, in vivo engineered, monocyte immunotherapy platform to treat solid tumours, today announced the appointment of Dr. Selwyn Ho as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Ho is an experienced biopharma and biotech executive, with nearly 30 years of experience across commercialisation, drug development and multiple pre-& post-product launches, with a focus in ophthalmology, immunology and immuno-oncology, leveraging cell therapy, monoclonal antibodies and multi-specific antibody modalities.

Most recently, Dr. Ho was Chief Executive Officer of Medigene AG, a German publicly listed, immuno-oncology company, developing T cell receptor (TCR) guided modalities for the treatment of solid tumours, including autologous TCR-T cell therapies, off-the shelf TCR-T cell engagers (TCR-TCE) and other allogeneic TCR guided cell modalities. At Medigene, Dr. Ho led the strategic pivot into the development off-the shelf treatments, whilst advancing the lead autologous cell therapy programme into a successful IND and CTA approval. Prior to this, Dr. Ho was EVP, Chief Business Officer at Connect Biopharma, a US, immunology focused biotech listed on NASDAQ (CNTB), where he supported the successful crossover financing, subsequent upsized, over-subscribed IPO, and the build out of the company's US operations and footprint.

"Signadori Bio's vision to develop a next generation, in vivo engineered monocyte therapy for solid tumours, based on P21 expression, aims to address many of the challenges and unmet needs currently seen with immunotherapies and autologous cell therapies," said, Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Executive Officer, Signadori Bio.

"I am excited for the significant potential of our unique approach, supported by promising early pre-clinical data. I look forward to working closely with Matthieu Coutet, Sofinnova Partners, our investors, and our co-founders Dr. Jean-Luc Perfettini and Prof. Nathalie Chaput-Gras as well as building on the excellent research from Gustave-Roussy, together with our team of dedicated scientists, to advance the company toward its next set of milestones," he added.

"Selwyn brings a rare combination of strategic leadership and deep operational experience in immuno-oncology and advanced therapies, which makes him uniquely suited to lead Signadori Bio at this stage. We have strong conviction in the company's differentiated monocyte platform and the quality of the team and look forward to supporting its continued progress toward the clinic," said Matthieu Coutet, Partner, Sofinnova Partners.

"Selwyn's appointment marks an important milestone for Signadori Bio, and we warmly welcome him to the team. As co-founders, we remain deeply committed to the scientific vision that underpins our platform, harnessing the immune potential of gene-modified monocytes to address unmet needs in solid tumour treatment. We are confident that Selwyn's expertise will accelerate our path to the clinic", said Dr Jean-Luc Perfettini and Professor Nathalie Chaput, Co-founders, Signadori Bio.

About Signadori Bio

Signadori Bio, is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation, off-the shelf, in vivo engineered, monocyte immunotherapy platform to treat solid tumours. Founded by Dr Jean-Luc Perfettini and Professor Nathalie Chaput, and based on research conducted at Gustave Roussy, Signadori's approach aims to overcome the challenges of the tumour microenvironment by harnessing the immune potential of gene-modified monocytes. Signadori is based in Paris and backed by Sofinnova Partners.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Gustave Roussy

Ranked first in France, first in Europe and sixth in the world, Gustave Roussy is a centre of global expertise entirely dedicated to patients living with cancer. The Institute is a founding pillar of the Paris-Saclay Cancer Cluster. Source of therapeutic innovations and diagnostic breakthroughs, the Institute welcomes more than 54,000 patients each year, including 2,760 children and adolescents, and develops an integrated approach combining research, care and teaching. An expert in rare cancers and complex tumours, Gustave Roussy treats all cancers at all stages of life. It offers its patients personalised care that combines innovation and humanity, taking into account both care and the physical, psychological and social quality of life. With 4,000 employees at two sites, Villejuif and Chevilly-Larue, Gustave Roussy brings together the expertise essential for high-level cancer research; 40.5% of treated patients are included in clinical studies. To find out more about Gustave Roussy and follow the Institute's news: www.gustaveroussy.fr/en, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Bluesky.

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Contacts:

Signadori Bio

Maxime Bennett

press@signadoribio.com